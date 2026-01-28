Three legendary coaches inducted into Lehi Hall of Fame

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Three long-time coaches and administrators were inducted as the inaugural class into the Lehi High School Hall of Fame for Coaches and Contributors in a ceremony at the school on Tuesday (Jan. 20) in conjunction with the evening’s basketball games.

Lou Andrus, Russ Felt and Lynn Allan each coached multiple sports teams for the Pioneers and served the school community in various capacities for decades.

These individuals with their families and invited guests enjoyed a reception at the school prior to the ceremony. Felt passed away in 2020, but his award was presented to his widow Rita in his place.

“We were really pleased with our Hall of Fame night activities,” said Athletic Director Quincy Lewis. “We had a great turnout to our reception for inductees which brought in more than 75 family members, friends, former coaches and players.

“We also had great support from the community, and our honorees were able to share their induction with many friends and family members who accompanied them to the floor,” he said. “It was a great success. We also appreciated our Cheer team in helping with the ceremony.”

Advertisement

“One of the most exciting parts of launching the Hall of Fame is the opportunity it gives our students to connect with the rich history of Lehi High School,” said Principal Aaron Barth.

“This inaugural Hall of Fame class set a high standard, and inducting these three individuals was a meaningful way to celebrate some of the best of our past while inspiring our students as they work to build the future of this school,” he added. “It was a special night for Lehi High and for our community.”

Here’s some details about the evening’s honorees.

LOU ANDRUS

Andrus came to Lehi as a physical education teacher in 1973 and became part of the coaching cadre right away, taking over the boys and girls track programs plus joining the football and basketball teams as an assistant coach.

He became the head football coach two years later and held the post for 15 seasons, including leading the Pioneers to the 2A state championship in 1980, the first for Lehi in the sport. Under his direction, the boys track team won a state title that same school year in 1981. His final season with track was 1989.

Andrus spent seven seasons on the basketball staff and was the JV coach when the Pioneers won the 2A state championship in 1976. He was the head coach for his final two seasons.

Andrus also mentored the swimming and boys golf teams and spent the last 18 years of his career at Lehi as the athletic director in addition to his other responsibilities. He finished his professional service in education as an administrator at Westlake after that school split off from Lehi in 2009.

Advertisement

Andrus said he was overwhelmed with the recognition and that the night couldn’t have been better. “It meant so much to have past players show up, that was amazing,” he said. “All the Lehi crowd was so welcoming and being at the school brought back so many memories.

“It was great to be honored with Russ and Lynn,” Andrus added. “They are such good people and we spent a lot of years together at this school.”

RUSS FELT

Felt graduated from Lehi High School in 1958. He was a member of the football and basketball teams and served as a captain of both his senior year. He also played baseball for one season and tennis for two and participated in student government, the Letterman’s Club and Chorus.

He went on to play football at BYU while earning degrees in PE and English and completing the Air Force ROTC program. He met his wife Rita while he was stationed in New York and they were married in England, his next post. Following active duty, he joined the Utah Air National Guard and served 30 years in all.

Felt returned to Lehi in 1975 as an English teacher and coached football, boys basketball and boys tennis. He was the head coach for the 2A state champion boys tennis team in 1978 and was on the staff of the 2A state basketball champions in 1976.

He later served the school as a counselor, vice-principal and principal. He was also the opening principal of Lehi Junior High School and finished his career as Director of Pupil Services for the Alpine School District in 2001.

Russ and Rita were selected as Heritage Days “Walk of Fame” honorees in 2017, when they were both recognized for service at the schools and in the community. Among other projects, Russ helped build Vet’s Ballpark as a young man and served on the board of the Hutchings Museum.

Advertisement

Rita said that although Russ lived in Australia, England and the east coast, but never lost his love for home, Lehi, and they loved raising their family here.

Rita sang with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir for 12 years and said the often-performed selection “Homeward Bound” truly “exemplifies Russ and his love for Lehi, the life here, the opportunities it offered him, the school, its students, and the people of the community.”

Here are the lyrics:

Bind me not to the pasture,

Chain me not to the plow,

Set me free to find my calling

And I’ll return to you somehow.

LYNN ALLAN

Advertisement

Allan started as a math teacher at Lehi in 1982 and immediately filled the positions as the head coach for the baseball as well as boys and girls track programs.

He later took on skippering the softball, girls basketball and boys and girls golf teams at different times and was also an assistant coach for the football and boys basketball teams.

He was the head coach of Lehi’s 3A softball state champions in 1997 and earned three more rings as an assistant coach for the boys basketball state title teams in 1986 (2A), 1993 (3A) and 1996 (3A).

He spent nine years as an assistant athletic director under Andrus followed by eight years as the athletic director until he wrapped up his career in 2017. “For 34 years, I had the privilege of coaching amazing young men and women at this school,” he said.

“I felt honored to receive this award along with my colleagues, who were two of my greatest mentors,” Allan continued. “I appreciate Lehi High School for building this tradition that gives the community and students a deeper appreciation for the many hours and all the effort that coaches give by choice, not for compensation.

“It was so exciting to see some of the athletes we coached that had become a great part of my life,” he said. “It was also a great time to meet and visit with former colleagues and dear friends that made the effort to come. It was so fun to catch up with people we have not seen in years.

“Thank you for the creators, the writers and administrators who made this dream a reality,” Allan said. “As coaches we always hope that we have left a positive influence with each student athlete and hope we enhanced their high school years. Those students have definitely left a positive impact in my life.”

The Hall of Fame ceremony was the culmination of a five-year effort to document and enshrine the history of Lehi High School athletics. Visitors can now see the highlights of that history on the walls inside and outside the main gym and in the trophy cases there.