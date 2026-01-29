Lehi matmen top Cavemen, finish 2nd in 6A Duals

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys wrestling team topped American Fork 40-28 on Jan. 15 for Senior Night and finished second only to Mountain Ridge in the 6A Duals held last Friday (Jan. 23) at Skyridge High School. This is an optional event, so not all schools in the classification participated.

At the Duals, the Pioneers defeated Cedar Valley 55-20, were edged by Westlake 42-37 and Mountain Ridge 40-37, then outlasted Skyridge 40-35 at this event. They did not wrestle Lone Peak again since they had just beaten them 38-34 in their region match the day before.

“It was a good opportunity for the boys to get some tournament-type experience,” said Coach Dan Rice. “We are now getting ready for Divisionals at Riverton this coming Friday and Saturday.”

Here’s how the Pioneers fared individually in each weight class at the Duals:

At 106, sophomore Cole Burrup was pinned in his three contested matches but picked up a forfeit win.

At 113, sophomore Victor Colmenares lost by fall in his four bouts.

At 120, sophomore Tyson Cowan was pinned three times and had one win by forfeit.

At 126, senior Kole Wootton scored three falls and lost one match by third-period pin.

At 132, senior Boston Richins won three bouts by pin, major decision and decision, plus lost once by technical fall.

At 138, sophomore Tristen Roberts posted a 3-1 mark. His wins came by technical fall, decision and fall. He battled through his final match but was pinned late in the third round.

At 144, senior Kenneth Fink also earned a 3-1 record, registering two pins and a technical fall. His one loss was by technical fall.

At 150, sophomore Max Linford went 2-2 at the event, with each match ending in a pin.

At 157, sophomore Adam Hoyal posted a 2-1 record in his contested bouts and also got a forfeit win. His victories were by decision and fall and he was pinned in his loss.

At 165, junior Keamyn Hatch was undefeated for the evening, scoring three technical falls and one pin to capture his bracket title.

At 175, junior Joshua Selph also went 4-0, earning a technical fall, a pin and an exciting decision for his contested matches along with a forfeit.

At 190, senior Ryan Cannon posted two pins for his victories and lost by decision and pin to finish at 2-2.

At 215, junior Ryker Bylsma also went 2-2, getting his wins by fall and decision with his losses by pin and technical fall.

At 285, freshman Luke Lewis lost twice by fall.

In the match against American Fork, Richins, Roberts, Hoyal and Selph all secured pins, Cowan and Hatch won by technical falls, and Fink and Lewis earned decisions to produce the winning total.