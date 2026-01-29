LHS Cheer earns fourth place finish at state finals

Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

On Saturday, Jan. 24, the Lehi High School Cheer team gave an impressive performance at the state competition held at Utah Valley University.

Lehi cheer competed in the all-girls team division and was the overall fourth-place winner in the state championship. State was a high-stakes competition as each 6A team stunted, tumbled and cheered their way to top placements.

Throughout the competition, teams are scored on a combination of total adjusted execution, stunts/pyramids difficulty, and minimum deductions. Scores are broken down by category, including crowd leading, tumbling, jumps and dance, with judges evaluating technique and difficulty. The teams with the highest total points place in the top five.

Lehi Cheer displayed excellent showmanship and performed with athleticism and skill in all three categories of the competition, placing fifth in the dance and cheer categories, and fourth in show.

“It feels amazing to have placed fourth at state. The 6A all-girls division is one of the hardest divisions and is filled with so much talent. Placing fourth is a huge accomplishment, and I am proud of this team,” said team captain Whitney Manookin.

The coaching staff for the LHS Cheer Team includes head coach, Jena Anderson, with assistant coaches Emily Whitney, Codi Butterfield, Desi Larson and Valerie Finlinson.

Lehi Cheer has had a successful season with wins at the following competitions: First place at USA Regional I, second place at the Region 3 Championship, second place at Divisionals and second place at USA Regionals II.

The team is led by captains Whitney Manookin, Alyssa Shaw, Saylor Johansen, Mattyn King and Haisley Hoen.

“The cheer team absolutely shone at state, earning an incredible fourth place finish and proving exactly who they are: hardworking, talented and unstoppable,” said Anderson. “Their dedication showed in every stunt, every count and every moment they stepped on that mat.

“What makes this group truly special isn’t just their skill — it’s the way they support each other, push one another to be better, and show up as genuine teammates every single day,” she said.

The team looks forward to the 2026 USA Spirit Nationals competition coming up on Feb. 19-20 in Anaheim, Calif. This major event brings together school-based cheer, song/pom, and mascot teams for national championship titles.

“Coaching this team is a privilege because they bring heart, grit and joy to everything they do. I couldn’t be prouder of what they have accomplished and who they are together. So much love for each one of them,” said Anderson.