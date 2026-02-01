Lehi’s Rob Cuff calls it a career at UHSAA

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

After 33 years in education, Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) Executive Director Rob Cuff has announced his retirement effective July 31, 2026.

Cuff joined the UHSAA staff 25 years ago in 2001 as an Assistant Director, about six months after his family moved to Lehi. His two older children graduated from Lehi High School and his two younger children graduated from Skyridge High School.

Cuff began his career in education at Mountain View High School as an English teacher and the head boys basketball coach. The Bruins won two state championships and several region championships in his seven years of coaching.

Getting into administration, Cuff served as the athletic administrator at Mountain View for a brief time, prior to moving on to his next position at the UHSAA. He was also a high school certified football official for 12 years, officiating several state playoff games, including three state championship contests.

Cuff said the initial job opportunity at the UHSAA was unexpected. “I loved coaching, but I wanted to get into administration at some point,” he said. “I thought I would apply at UHSAA, and then maybe I would work there someday. I didn’t really anticipate that I would be offered the job so soon.

Advertisement

“Once that happened, I then had to make a big decision to leave teaching and coaching shortly after we had won back-to-back basketball state championships at Mountain View,” Cuff added. “It was one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make.”

He was hired later as the sixth Executive Director in the organization’s 99-year history, a position he has filled for the past 17 years.

Cuff said “It has been an honor and privilege to serve the UHSAA, our member schools and students for the past three decades.

“When I joined the UHSAA staff, I could not have imagined a more challenging and satisfying journey. The opportunity to serve as UHSAA Executive Director has been extremely rewarding,” he said.

Asked what his favorite things about the job were, Cuff said, “Without a doubt, all of the opportunities to be with the students and student-athletes and the many ‘trophy lifts’ that I have been part of throughout my career.

“They are all different, but they bring so much joy to the teams who are able to win,” he continued. “We present 138 state champions per year now. I figure I have been involved in more than 2,500 trophy presentations over the years.”

There was one occasion in particular which stood out in his mind. “A trophy presentation that will always remain special is to the 2018 Skyridge volleyball state champions when I was able to hand the trophy to my daughter and her teammates.”

He added, “the trophy presentations to the second-place teams have also brought some great moments, rewarding them for a great season and a great accomplishment,” though he acknowledged that the players don’t always see it that way at the time.

Advertisement

“Because of the agony of defeat, many times the second-place teams don’t appreciate their extraordinary achievement until years down the road,” Cuff said.

The job has not been without some surprises. “The adversity and difficulties of the job have certainly helped me to grow in many ways,” Cuff said. “The experiences have been challenging yet rewarding at the same time.

“To see high school activities and student participation expand statewide has been encouraging,” he went on. During Cuff’s tenure at the UHSAA, the Association added girls golf, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, girls wrestling, boys volleyball, competitive cheer, and most recently the activity of Esports.

The number of UHSAA member schools when Cuff arrived was 122 with 85,000 participants. Today the number of UHSAA member schools is 160 with more than 113,000 participants in sanctioned activities.

“Working with outstanding individuals over the years, both in our member schools and on my staff, has provided me so many memorable moments and so much joy and happiness,” he said.

“I am grateful for my family and the great support they have provided to me in allowing me to spend so much time and energy in helping others succeed in education-based activities,” Cuff said. Although he’s still determining the shape his future will take, his family is part of the focus.

“I look forward to spending more time with my family, and especially my grandchildren,” he said. “It has been a great ride of 33 years working with students and student-athletes through high school activities. Those memories, teachable moments and life lessons will stay with me forever.”