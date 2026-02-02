Falcon girls team to send 14 to state wrestling

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls wrestling team placed fifth at the 6A Division B regional on Thursday (Jan.29) at Syracuse High School. The team earned 125 points to finish behind Cedar Valley at 288, Westlake at 268, Syracuse at 198 and Layton at 193.5.

Two-time state champion Madison Sherman won the bracket title in the 155 weight class and is well positioned to make it a three-peat. A dozen of her teammates also secured spots in the tournament by finishing in the top eight of their respective brackets. There is one ninth-place alternate as well.

“The girls wrestled really well,” said Coach Brian Bond. “They have been working really hard all month to prepare for the tournament. We qualified all 14 of our entries.

“All three of our seniors placed in the top four of their weight classes with a good shot to place at the state tournament,” he continued. “Team captain Shaelynn Willes and her teammate Madison Sherman wrestled great at 155 lbs. with Madison placing first and Shaelynn third.

“It should be a great state tournament for us and a bright future for Skyridge girls wrestling,” the coach added. “We have a young team and expect it to continue to grow like it has over the last couple of years. I’m really excited for the girls.”

Here’s how the other Falcons finished by weight class:

At 100, junior Isabella Burke earned fifth place and sophomore Gwen Andra came in seventh.

At 105, junior Nara Johnson claimed fourth place.

At 110, junior Sophia Harris was seventh and sophomore Camryn Woodger placed ninth.

At 115, junior Jade Stumph earned fifth place while sophomore Geneva Barfuss came in sixth.

At 120, junior Emma Brown captured sixth place.

At 125, senior Isabella Alves assured herself of a good seed with a fourth-place finish.

At 135, sophomore McKynlee Shafer claimed sixth place.

At 190, sophomore Myrtle Faletau captured the silver medal in her bracket and will be one of the favorites at State.

At 235, sophomore Karmen Workman finished in fifth place.

The state girls wrestling tournament is scheduled for Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center on Feb. 11-12.