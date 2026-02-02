Lehi Sports
Falcons take fourth at wrestling divisional
Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press
The Skyridge boys wrestling team earned fourth place at the 6A Division B regional competition on Saturday (Jan. 31) at Riverton High School and had 11 athletes qualify for the state wrestling tournament to be held at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center on Feb. 11-12.
The Falcons collected 158.5 points to finish behind Corner Canyon at 309, Riverton at 282.5 and Davis at 249.5 while coming out ahead of Lone Peak at 150.0.
Sophomore Jacob Millward captured the gold medal in the 138 weight class to lead the effort and will be one of the favorites in his bracket at the state meet.
“I thought we had a great tournament,” said Coach Lyle Mangum. “We were missing some kids so for everyone to step up and wrestle very well was awesome. Most of the kids wrestled up to or above their seeds.” This is important because divisional results are part of the formula for state seeding.
“We have been building to this and we definitely had the tougher divisional,” the coach continued. “To finish fourth was a great accomplishment. We’re looking forward to the state tournament.
“We owe a lot of our success to the assistant coaches, the student-athletes and our youth program that is bringing up great kids,” Mangum said. “Dave Terrazas, Adam Schroader and Easton Josie do well with it,” noting that all information about the program is on the website at www.Skyridgewrestling.com.
Here’s how the Falcons fared individually in each weight class at Riverton. State qualifiers are indicated in bold type:
- At 106, freshman Jack Cristensen (26-13) came in fourth and provided 18.0 team points. He earned his three wins by fall.
- At 113, freshman Alex Lyon (7-15) tallied 5.0 points and finished eighth. Sophomore Kalder Welcker was eliminated in two bouts.
- At 120, sophomore Luke Stott (23-13) posted 15.5 points and earned fifth place. He got a first-period pin in his placement match after earlier victories by fall, technical fall and major decision. Freshman Zeke Spiker bowed out after two losses.
- At 126, freshman Dwayne Yellowhair and sophomore Crew Cummings were each eliminated in two rounds.
- At 132, junior Easton Vandehei (27-14) finished in sixth place with 12.5 points, earned with two pins and a technical fall. Senior Richard Spiker (18-14) placed ninth and will be listed as an alternate.
- At 138, Millward (36-6) garnered 28.0 team points on the way to his bracket title with three straight falls and a 4-0 decision over Corner Canyon in the championship match. Also at this weight, junior Wesley Duvall got a pin and went three more rounds before ending his run.
- At 144, junior Lucas Malmfeldt contributed 4.0 points with a fall in his initial bout. Junior Dane Barlow also competed in this weight class.
- At 150, junior Grant Eldredge (20-20) chipped in 9.0 points on the way to seventh place. He earned two pins and a decision to get there. Sophomore Quinn Meyer was eliminated in two rounds.
- At 157, freshman Chance Sherman (12-18) finished in 10th place. Junior Keegan Collier provided 4.0 points with a victory by pin.
- At 165, senior Dallin Davidson (31-15) collected 13.0 team points and claimed sixth place. He secured pins for all three of his victories. Freshman Elias Aland bowed out after two losses.
- At 175, senior Chandler Curtis (31-8) claimed the silver medal along with contributing 22.0 points. He scored two falls and a decision before being pinned in the bracket title match. Junior Crash Sherman placed eighth despite medical forfeits in his final two bouts. He is expected to be available for the state meet.
- At 190, senior Chris Workmanand sophomore Wyatt Toonedid not earn any wins in their matches.
- At 215, senior Carter Johnson tallied 14.5 team points and placed fifth. His victories came by two pins, a technical fall and a decision. Sophomore Colton Hughes finished up with a pair of losses.
- At 285, senior Bradshaw Cox (18-9) garnered sixth place with 13.0 points from three falls. Senior Pax Tevebaugh earned a quick pin in his first bout but lost the other three.