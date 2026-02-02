Falcons take fourth at wrestling divisional

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge boys wrestling team earned fourth place at the 6A Division B regional competition on Saturday (Jan. 31) at Riverton High School and had 11 athletes qualify for the state wrestling tournament to be held at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center on Feb. 11-12.

The Falcons collected 158.5 points to finish behind Corner Canyon at 309, Riverton at 282.5 and Davis at 249.5 while coming out ahead of Lone Peak at 150.0.

Sophomore Jacob Millward captured the gold medal in the 138 weight class to lead the effort and will be one of the favorites in his bracket at the state meet.

“I thought we had a great tournament,” said Coach Lyle Mangum. “We were missing some kids so for everyone to step up and wrestle very well was awesome. Most of the kids wrestled up to or above their seeds.” This is important because divisional results are part of the formula for state seeding.

“We have been building to this and we definitely had the tougher divisional,” the coach continued. “To finish fourth was a great accomplishment. We’re looking forward to the state tournament.

“We owe a lot of our success to the assistant coaches, the student-athletes and our youth program that is bringing up great kids,” Mangum said. “Dave Terrazas, Adam Schroader and Easton Josie do well with it,” noting that all information about the program is on the website at www.Skyridgewrestling.com.

Here’s how the Falcons fared individually in each weight class at Riverton. State qualifiers are indicated in bold type: