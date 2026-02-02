Lehi golf coach Tele Wightman receives PGA recognition

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Lehi High School golf coach Tele Wightman was among those honored during the 2026 PGA Show at the #GameChanger Awards Ceremony Thursday (Jan. 22) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando (FL).

Wightman is the head girls coach and assistant boys coach for the Pioneers, along with his employment as Director of Golf at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club. He has also taken multiple teams made up of outstanding Utah players to PGA Jr. League competitions at the state, regional and national level.

He led one of those teams to the 13U national championship in 2021 and his squads have earned several regional titles and top-four finishes at the national tournaments. He received a Utah Section PGA Youth Player Development Leader award in 2021.

According to PGA spokesman Randy Dodson, “Wightman’s PGA Jr. League programs demonstrated exceptional growth, engagement and commitment to youth development in 2025.

“The Player Engagement #GameChanger Award recognizes coaches who embrace a range of programming for kids of all ages and families as well as continued education,” he said.

Advertisement

“The #GameChanger Awards are a meaningful way to recognize the PGA Jr. League coaches who consistently go above and beyond to enrich the lives of families in their communities,” said Steve Tanner, Senior Director of Player Engagement for the PGA of America.

“Their passion, leadership and dedication play a vital role in creating positive experiences that extend beyond the course,” he added. Utah PGA’s Darci Dehlin-Olsen of Glenmoor Golf Club in South Jordan also received recognition for having the largest program in the Utah Section PGA.

“Coach Tele’s contributions to the local youth golf programs have had such a positive impact on hundreds of Utah’s young golfers,” said Johnny Revill, Lehi head boys golf coach.

“The PGA Jr. League program that he has built here in Utah has not only developed into an opportunity for these young golfers to grow their game, but every year, each division competes on a national stage and is in the running for the national championships.

“His dedication to our local Lehi high school teams gives the programs a legitimacy that only someone like Tele can bring,” he continued.

“But, not only is his knowledge of the game and competing at a high level unmatched, his demeanor, service, and integrity off of the course are what impresses me the most,” Revill added. “It is an honor to have him on our coaching staff and to learn from him every day.”

“This is an amazing and well-deserved recognition for Tele,” said Lehi Athletic Director Quincy Lewis. “He has done so much for many years for Lehi and golf in the area. We are excited for him and grateful for all the time he has put forth.”

Tele is the son of Via Wightman, a revered golf professional in Massachusetts, and has mirrored his father’s commitment to junior golfers. He had a very successful junior golf career himself and played No. 1 throughout his four years at the University of South Florida.

Advertisement

After returning from a mission to Taipei, Taiwan for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wightman turned professional and played seven years on the Canadian Tour, New England Tour, and Hooters Tour. He served as an assistant coach to the BYU women’s golf team before his current position.