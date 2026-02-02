Pioneer girls qualify 11 wrestlers for state meet

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi girls wrestling team finished in sixth place at the 6A Division A regional on Thursday (Jan.29) at Riverton High School. The Pioneers tallied 104 points in their first season competing as a team. Mountain Ridge won the event with 292 points followed by Corner Canyon at 261 and Davis at 191.5.

Two of Lehi’s grapplers put themselves in position for favorable seeds at the state tournament by earning bronze medals in their respective brackets. Freshman Kamryn Keele finished third in the 105 weight class while junior Mari Traylor placed third in the 190 division.

The 6A state girls wrestling tournament is going to be held concurrently with the boys meet at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center on Feb. 11-12.

Here’s how the other Pioneers fared at the Divisional by weight class:

At 100, junior Ava Eav finished in sixth place.

At 115, freshman Charlotte Corless came in eighth.

At 120, sophomore Claire Oetker earned sixth place.

At 125, junior Chloe Drew placed seventh.

At 135, junior Halle Stinger captured fifth place.

At 140, sophomore Addison Hutchison claimed fifth place as well.

At 145, junior Elizabeth Anderegg ended up in sixth place.

At 155, freshman Paisley Perkins earned a good seed by placing fourth. Sophomore Eve Vasefi finished ninth and will be listed as an alternate.

At 170, sophomore Zoey Peterson took eighth place.