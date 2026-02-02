Ten Pioneer boys advance to state wrestling

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys wrestling team finished a close eighth at the 6A Division B regional competition on Saturday (Jan. 31) at Riverton High School and had 10 competitors qualify for the state wrestling tournament at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center on Feb. 11-12.

“It was not our best tournament,” said Coach Dan Rice. “There were some disappointments. We qualified 10 wrestlers, but not all placed exactly where they were anticipated to. They will have their work cut out for them to do well at State.”

Divisional results are used not only to determine eligibility for the state event but also factor in the seeding which is used to assign the matchups.

Here’s how the Pioneers fared individually in each weight class at Riverton. State qualifiers are indicated in bold type:

At 106, sophomore Cole Burrup (8-28) scored one fall for 3.0 team points. Sophomore Breaker Jones also competed for the Pioneers in this weight class.

At 113, sophomore Victor Colmenares was eliminated in two matches.

At 120, sophomore Tyson Cowan (21-18) earned 6.0 team points with a pair of victories by decision and fall to finish eighth. Freshman Kyle Cannon (6-13) placed 10th with two wins by pins.

At 126, senior Kole Wootton (19-16) secured a pin in his first match and later worked his way through the consolation round with a pair of falls and a win by decision to capture fifth place. Sophomore Alec Silva (2-2) placed 9th by winning his last two bouts by pin and technical fall.

At 132, the Pioneers advanced both of their entrants to State. Sophomore Tristen Roberts (36-9) was Lehi's highest finisher of the day, earning the bronze medal with 20.0 team points. He lost a one-point decision in the semifinal after two quick pins in his earlier matches but earned a fall over his teammate and a decision to get third place. Senior Boston Richins (25-14) claimed fifth place with a 4-2 record at the event. His wins included three first-period pins and a major decision.

(36-9) was Lehi’s highest finisher of the day, earning the bronze medal with 20.0 team points. He lost a one-point decision in the semifinal after two quick pins in his earlier matches but earned a fall over his teammate and a decision to get third place. Senior (25-14) claimed fifth place with a 4-2 record at the event. His wins included three first-period pins and a major decision. At 138, sophomore Camden Evans and junior Dylan Dubois competed for the Pioneers, but each bowed out after losing two matches.

At 144, senior Kenneth Fink (27-15) punched his ticket forward with 14.5 points and a fifth-place result. He scored two pins, a technical fall and a decision. Although light on varsity experience, junior Brooks Hansen (2-3) also earned a spot by placing eighth with a pair of victories by fall.

(27-15) punched his ticket forward with 14.5 points and a fifth-place result. He scored two pins, a technical fall and a decision. Although light on varsity experience, junior (2-3) also earned a spot by placing eighth with a pair of victories by fall. At 150, sophomore Max Linford scored 4.0 points with a second-period pin in his initial bout but had to withdraw from the competition with a medical issue and forfeited his other matches. Junior Gauge Bateman also competed in this bracket but lost in two rounds.

At 157, sophomore Adam Hoyal (15-17) finished in ninth place with a win by fall in his final bout. Senior Manu Lommatzsch was eliminated in two matches.

At 165, junior Keamyn Hatch (26-13) racked up 17.0 team points and claimed fifth place. He secured pins for all four of his victories.

At 175, junior Joshua Selph (18-7) garnered seventh place with a fall and a decision. There was a medical forfeit in his placement match.

At 190, senior Ryan Cannon (22-21) finished sixth with 13.0 team points. He secured three victories with pins. Junior teammate Ryker Bylsma (8-13) also advanced in seventh place with three falls.

(22-21) finished sixth with 13.0 team points. He secured three victories with pins. Junior teammate (8-13) also advanced in seventh place with three falls. At 215, junior Jacob Krupa scored 3.0 team points with a fall in consolation. Sophomore Jax Sweat finished up with a pair of losses.

At 285, freshman Luke Lewis was eliminated in two matches.