Falcon girls finish third in loaded region swim field

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge High School swim team finished third in the girls events and fifth in the boys division of the Region 3 swim meet on Saturday (Jan. 31) at the South Davis Recreation Center.

The Falcon girls made a strong showing with 351 points, trailing Lone Peak at 462 and Wasatch at 387. The Knights and Wasps dominated the other division as well, but Skyridge was barely edged by Corner Canyon in fourth place 230-226.

This was the final qualifying meet for the 6A state championships, scheduled for Feb. 20-21 at Brigham Young University. Following are the Falcon athletes who earned top-eight spots in their region events.

In the girls division:

Senior Kara Moir captured gold in the 500-yard freestyle and claimed the silver medal in the 200-yard freestyle event.

captured gold in the 500-yard freestyle and claimed the silver medal in the 200-yard freestyle event. Junior Ellie Sintay earned the silver medal in the 500-yard freestyle plus placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle.

earned the silver medal in the 500-yard freestyle plus placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle. Junior Jane Beardall garnered the bronze medal in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke.

garnered the bronze medal in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke. Sophomore Victoria La Roche captured the bronze medal in the 200-yard individual medley and finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly.

captured the bronze medal in the 200-yard individual medley and finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly. Junior Chloe Bowman was the bronze medalist in the 100-yard breaststroke.

was the bronze medalist in the 100-yard breaststroke. Junior Lexi Bassett earned fourth place in the 100-yard breaststroke.

earned fourth place in the 100-yard breaststroke. Senior Ava Ellington came in fourth in the 50-yard freestyle.

came in fourth in the 50-yard freestyle. Senior Alexis Griffeth came in seventh in the 200-yard freestyle.

came in seventh in the 200-yard freestyle. The Falcons captured the silver medal in the 200-yard medley relay with Beardall, Bowman, La Roche and Ellington.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Skyridge squad claimed the silver medal with Ellington, La Roche, Sintay and Moir.

The Falcons earned the bronze medal in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Bowman, Griffeth, Sintay and Moir.

In the boys events:

Senior Connor Clark claimed gold in the 100-yard breaststroke and garnered the silver medal in the 100-yard freestyle.

claimed gold in the 100-yard breaststroke and garnered the silver medal in the 100-yard freestyle. Senior Daniel Wang was the bronze medalist in the 100-yard breaststroke.

was the bronze medalist in the 100-yard breaststroke. Senior Connor Woolley finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke.

finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke. Freshman Matt Moir finished sixth in the 500-yard freestyle.

finished sixth in the 500-yard freestyle. Skyridge came in fourth in the 200-yard medley relay with Moir, Wang, Clark and Woolley.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Falcons finished fourth with Clark, Woolley, senior Ryder Shorten and Wang.

and Wang. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Skyridge claimed fourth place with sophomore Logan Southwick, freshman Ryker Tidwell, Moir and Shorten.

Other swimmers who represented Skyridge at this meet included:

Seniors: Hailee Robb, Kembree Burr, Rachel Cottrell, Dawson McEwen, Ethan Moody, Serafym Opanasiuk and Seth Spencer.

Juniors: Kami Holdaway, Sasha Lakin, Shannon Probst, Ella Brannon, Camrey Brady, Anika Layton, Kate Mecham, Tyson Casper and Jacob Mulestein.

Sophomores: Lizi Gourley, Madelyn Brown, Lily Boyer, Adelyne Fritch, Anthonie Metz, Hunter Bennett and Felix Von Neiderhausern.

Freshmen: Sara Onofrei, Elise Braley, Thomas Feveryear, Jesse Hemmert, Braden Tehero, Braxton Little, Jack Wilson and Luke Lowe.