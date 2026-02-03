Pioneer swimmers prep for the future at region meet

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School swim team finished fifth in the girls events and sixth in the boys division of the Region 3 swim meet on Saturday (Jan. 31) at the South Davis Recreation Center. Lone Peak was first and Wasatch second in the final team standings for both genders.

The Pioneers do have some state entrants within their ranks, but for most team members, this meet provided valuable competitive experience to build on in the future. The 6A state championships are scheduled for Feb. 20-21 at Brigham Young University.

“We had a lot of time drops at this meet,” said Coach Thor Labrum. “We’re looking forward to competing at State.” Following are the Lehi athletes who placed in the top eight in their region events.

In the girls division:

Senior Alyssa Soderquist claimed the gold medal in the 100-yard butterfly and captured silver in the 100-yard backstroke.

claimed the gold medal in the 100-yard butterfly and captured silver in the 100-yard backstroke. Senior Kalia Hasselbach finished in fifth place in the 100-yard backstroke and earned sixth place in the 100-yard butterfly.

finished in fifth place in the 100-yard backstroke and earned sixth place in the 100-yard butterfly. Junior Ali Pendleton finished sixth in the 200-yard individual medley.

finished sixth in the 200-yard individual medley. Sophomore Claire Cox captured eighth place in the 100-yard freestyle.

captured eighth place in the 100-yard freestyle. Lehi’s squad finished fifth in the 200-yard medley relay with Hasselbach, sophomore Brooklyn Byrd , Pendleton and Soderquist.

, Pendleton and Soderquist. The Pioneers garnered fourth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Hasselbach, junior Leah Sweeting , Pendleton and Soderquist.

, Pendleton and Soderquist. The Lehi team came in fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with Cox, Byrd, sophomore Brinley Daniels and Sweeting.

In the boys events:

Sophomore Liam Scott placed sixth in the 100-yard butterfly.

placed sixth in the 100-yard butterfly. The 200-yard medley relay team finished in sixth place with Scott, senior Jeffrey Smith , sophomore Samuel Rivera and junior Asa Long .

, sophomore and junior . The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Smith, Rivera, Long and Scott earned fifth place.

Other swimmers who represented the Pioneers at this meet included:

Juniors: Ali Christiansen, Paisley Parker, Henley Long, Anderson Ekblad and Jason Pratt.

Sophomores: Brooke Cowley, Graysen Jackson, Holden McCuistion, Samuel Rivera and Remzley Allen.

Freshmen: Jane Ensign, Lucas Roybal, Bentley Brown and Jonah Steele.