Community rallies around victim of Lehi hobby store theft

What began as an alleged retail theft at “A Mad Man’s Hobby” store on Jan. 2, 2026, quickly escalated into a violent aggravated robbery when a male and female duo used their truck as a weapon. After Mark Willson, an employee, noticed one of the suspects remove an item from the store, he followed them on foot and was struck and dragged along the pavement as the suspects sped away from the scene.

After sustaining severe, multi-site fractures to his legs, arms, and face, Willson endures a lengthy recovery process involving multiple surgeries.

According to the victim’s stepdaughter, Shellie Vincent, after hospitalization, Willson completed a rehabilitation program earlier in January and transitioned to in-home recovery last week, where he is making steady progress.

“He is motivated to literally get back on his feet and has a positive attitude overall that he will eventually get back to himself with the understanding that he has a long way to go,” said Vincent.

Providing for his family has become significantly challenging for Willson due to the current circumstances.

The hobby store has organized a collection for Willson and his family at A Mad Man’s Hobby retail store. Willson’s family has also created a GoFundMe to help defray the significant medical expenses.

“At the hobby store we are very grateful for all the customers who inquire about Mark’s health and for their donations. Mark still has a long road to recovery and any donations are appreciated,” said Teresa Mott, owner of “A Mad Man’s Hobby.”

Brady Visker, owner of 2nd Chance Auto Glass, located at 64 N 400 W, Lehi, is supporting his friend, Willson, through the recovery process with a generous fundraiser.

“Mark has been a friend and a mentor since I was a teenager, racing RC cars,” said Visker. “I feel so much compassion for him as he deals with his terrible injuries.”

“2nd Chance Auto Glass” specializes in windshield repair, replacement, and ADAS calibration is donating 15% of all services rendered during the month of February to support Willson’s recovery.

“As a fellow business owner, I know how difficult it is to maintain a small business when dealing with health problems and medical expenses,” said Visker.

“Donating 15% of our proceeds to Mark during the month of February is my way of being able to help a fellow businessmen and friend in need.”

“Anyone who wishes to participate in this fundraiser is greatly appreciated and can contact 2nd Chance Auto Glass at 2ndchanceautoglass.com for further details,” added Visker.

The Lehi community continues to offer a supportive network, providing both financial recovery assistance and ongoing encouragement in the wake of the hobby store incident.

“My employees are great to step up and fill in where needed at the store. They are very concerned about Mark’s health. We have each other’s backs, we love this hobby store, and we want it to continue,” said Mott. “We are still in shock that someone can do this to another person and just leave him lying in the road but are grateful for all the support.”

Vincent said, “Thank you for your kindness and support during this time.”