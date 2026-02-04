Lehi Drill brings energy to state quarterfinals competition

Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School Drill Team competed in the state quarterfinals competition on Monday, Jan. 26, at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center.

High school drill teams compete in three categories: military, dance routine and show. Scores are based on the difficulty of technique, execution, choreography, overall performance and effect, as well as compliance with safety rules.

The LHS Pionettes combined technical precision with magnetic performance quality in all three dance categories at the quarterfinals competition.

“Despite having a new coaching staff and the natural challenges that come with building relationships and learning from one another, we are incredibly proud of how far this time has come,” said head coach, Malory Gray. “Watching the girls grow, trust each other, and place their trust in us has made an incredible impact on our success. The progress this season has been truly remarkable, and we are excited for what next season has to offer.”

Raimee Sargent, a member of the team, received state recognition after representing LHS at the all-state team competition. Out of the many dancers represented from all schools in the 6A classification, Sargent was chosen for the all-state team. Sargent has overcome many difficulties this drill season, including a serious ankle injury.

Each school in 6A sends three representatives to the all-state team dance tryout. Selection for the all-state team is determined by a live audition, during which dancers perform a technical routine and a short combination for a panel of judges.

“Being selected for the all-state team was an incredible honor,” said Sargent. “It felt like recognition for years of hard work, perseverance and dedication. I was so proud to represent my school alongside so many talented dancers from across the state.”

“Being a part of the drill team has taught me discipline, resilience and leadership. This sport has shown me that growth often comes through challenges and perseverance,” added Sargent.

The Pionettes look forward to an educational trip to New York City in March. The drill team will have the opportunity to participate in dance classes and learn a dance routine from “Wicked.”

“We will get to have fun exploring Times Square and many other attractions in New York, all while bonding as a team,” said Gray.