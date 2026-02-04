Skridge Drill dances into state finals

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge Amurelles competed with confidence at the state final drill competition on Saturday, Jan. 31, at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University. Skyridge performed with athleticism and enthusiasm in all aspects amongst some accomplished 6A opponents.

Farmington High School’s drill team captured the state championship title, while Skyridge drill narrowly missed the top five with a sixth-place overall finish.

High school drill teams compete in three categories: military, dance and show. Scores factor in technique difficulty, execution, choreography, overall effect and safety compliance.

Skyridge earned sixth place in the military and dance categories and placed seventh in show.

Skyridge drill’s intentional focus on cultural transformation this season resulted in a state finals appearance after placing 16th at state in 2025.

Head coach Erin Richardson coached drill at Bingham High School from 2009-2013. After a break from drill team, Richardson returned to coaching this season at SHS.

“Returning to coaching this year was both very challenging and very rewarding. My goal for this team was to help shift the culture of the drill program while also pushing them to grow competitively,” said Richardson. “Watching this team grow from placing 16th at state last year to finishing sixth overall last week was truly special.”

According to Richarson, confidence was lacking at the beginning of the year. However, the Amurelles have grown a belief in themselves and in each other that has fueled their success.

“Early on, confidence was a challenge,” said Richardson. “Watching the team take the floor and truly dance with energy and belief in themselves means more to us than any placement.”

Drill team president Taylor Johnson said, “It has been truly inspiring to watch our team grow and rise to the challenges this year together.”

“I am so grateful for everything drill has taught me. I will forever be grateful to be a Skyridge Amurelle,” concluded Johnson.

The Amurelles are excited to compete at the Dance Team Union National competition Feb. 6-8 in Orlando, Fla. The intense competition is a high-energy event for high school dance and drill teams.