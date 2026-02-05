Lehi hires girls tennis coach

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School administration has announced the appointment of Glen Zobell to the position of head girls tennis coach.

“We are very excited to find a person with Coach Zobell’s qualifications on our existing school staff,” said Athletic Director Quincy Lewis. “Coach Zobell brings with him an impressive background and level of success as a coach and player. His vision for the program matches our expectations at Lehi.”

Zobell teaches biology, including AP/CTE courses, and came to the school in 2022 after eight years on the faculty at Timpanogos High School.

He and his wife Kandace played tennis for the Timberwolves during their prep careers, and Glen went on to play club tennis at BYU and UVU as well as in numerous USTA Leagues. He’s still competing in the USTA 4.5 Men’s Doubles League.

Glen and Kandace coached tennis at Timpanogos for 10 years and he has been teaching private and group lessons since 2009. He also strings tennis rackets.

“I love the Lehi Community and am happy to give back in such a special way,” Zobell said. “In addition to the wonderful program that has been established here, I hope to show the students how positive an impact tennis will have on their current and future lives.”

Zobell added that the key to his program approach will be mastery of the basic skills of the sport and building upon them in order to achieve success.