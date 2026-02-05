Connect with us

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: January 2026

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: January 2026

January 2026 vs (2025)

Homes sold: 71 (75)

Average home price: $655,412 ($627,137)

Median home price: $585,500 ($530,000)

Average days on the market: 69 (70)

Average square feet: 2,935 (2,829)

Average price per square foot: $228.70 ($227.26)

Most expensive home sold: $1,499,000 / 6 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 5,032 sq. ft. / .48 acres

Least expensive home sold: $325,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,255 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 177 (existing homes) and 68(new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 50

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 2/5

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker

