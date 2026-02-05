Skyridge High School celebrated Lehi community’s Chinese New Year

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Skyridge High School’s annual Lunar New Year celebration returned in full force on Jan. 31, 2026, and, after 15 years, this beloved tradition is a signature event in the Lehi community and will continue to be for years to come. The “Year of the Horse” celebration filled the school with color, music, and movement, drawing families, alumni, and community members for a day that blended culture, performance, and connection. By the end of the night, organizers announced the event had raised $45,062, surpassing its $40,000 goal to support students participating in the Taiwan Study Abroad program this summer.

The event has become a fixture in the community, with many families attending year after year and alumni returning with their own children. For longtime supporters, the celebration feels less like a school fundraiser and more like a reunion.

Throughout the day, Skyridge High School was transformed into a vibrant cultural festival. A $5 ticket granted attendees access to three hours of cultural booths spread throughout the building, as well as admission to one of three live performances. Booths offered hands-on activities including arts and crafts, face painting, carnival-style games with a Chinese twist, and multiple photo booths.

One of the attractions was a Lego China exhibit constructed with more than 100,000 bricks, drawing steady crowds of children and adults. The exhibit, along with the interactive booths, created an immersive experience that encouraged guests to explore the school from end to end.

Food was also available for purchase in the cafeteria, where students sold orange chicken, pot stickers, boba smoothies, and bubble waffles. The library hosted a silent auction with online bidding available. Auction items included vacation rentals, theater tickets, gift baskets, and gift cards, all of which contributed to the record-breaking fundraising total.

All three performances held at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. sold out, continuing a long-standing tradition for the event. Each show opened with student emcees welcoming the audience and setting the tone for a fast-paced program that blended traditional Chinese arts with modern performance.

The Skyridge Chinese 3 class opened the show with a Dragon Dance, energizing the crowd from the first moments. A Sichuan Opera face-changing masks performance followed, featuring a large group of students whose rapid costume changes consistently drew gasps and applause.

Yo Yo artists from the Su Ma Ma Chinese Club took the stage next. Formed in 2013, the club began with story time and service at Chinese immersion schools and has since built lasting connections with teachers and communities in the United States, Taiwan, and China. Their performance reflected the program’s service-oriented roots.

Advertisement

Dance and acrobatics were highlights throughout the show. A ribbon dance featured a large ensemble moving in synchronized patterns, while hoop diving acrobats showcased agility and precision. An aerial silks performance by Aeris Aerial Arts Kids Performing Company brought dramatic visuals, with performers suspended high above the stage.

The Skyridge High School Ballroom Dance Team performed a novelty routine that blended traditional ballroom moves with cultural flair, earning loud applause from the audience.

A highlight video from the 2025 Taiwan Study Abroad program gave audiences a glimpse into the experiences their support enables, reinforcing the event’s purpose beyond entertainment.

The show concluded with a Lion Dance, a high-energy finale symbolizing good fortune and renewal. The performance served as a fitting close to a day that celebrated culture while directly supporting student opportunities.

By the end of the evening, organizers announced the event had raised $45,062, well above the $40,000 goal set for this year. Funds will go directly toward supporting students traveling to Taiwan this summer, helping cover costs and making the experience more accessible.

After 15 years, the “Year of the Horse” celebration continues to grow, not just in size but in impact. What began as a school cultural event has become a cornerstone of the Skyridge community, bringing generations together while opening doors for students to experience the world beyond Utah.

Judging by the sold-out shows, packed hallways, and record-breaking fundraising total, the tradition shows no signs of slowing down.