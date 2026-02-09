Pioneer boys go 1-2 as hoops season end nears

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School boys basketball team won a non-league contest on the road and then dropped a pair of tightly-contested Region 3 games last week to bring their overall record to 8-12.

Jan. 27: Lehi 78, Farmington 70

A 22-14 scoring advantage in the third quarter is what made the difference for the Pioneers as they topped the Phoenix in a non-region away game. Lehi also got big production from a pair of starters to help spark the effort.

Junior guard Ashton Shewell netted 28 points including a pair of triples along with seven rebounds and two assists. Senior guard Nate Rosenlof added 27 points including three treys and also had four boards and three assists.

Senior guard Tillman Huish sank two long bombs among his 12 points to go with three rebounds, two assists and a block.

“I think efficiency was the key,” said Coach Reed Bromley. “Ashton had his 28 on 12 shots, converted 75 percent of his field goals plus 40 percent from 3-point range, and was 8-of-8 from the line. He really helped on the defensive boards as well against a big strong team.

“Nate had 27 on 19 shots, and Tillman 12 on five shots,” the coach said. “Our kids made plays down the stretch. Farmington is a good team that is well coached, so we felt fortunate to get this win.”

Jan. 30: American Fork 65, Lehi 63

The Pioneers competed hard against the Cavemen and had a narrow advantage during the lively, back-and-forth contest through most of three quarters in a rocking gym. The first Lehi basket of the fourth period gave the Pioneers an eight-point margin of 57-49, the widest of the night.

However, American Fork quickly responded and tied the score with 4:29 left to play, then canned two free throws in the final eight seconds to secure the victory.

Shewell scored a team-high 30 points including two triples and also had four rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Trevor Anderson made four from beyond the arc and finished with 13 points while junior forward Tuk Howe scored nine points with four boards and a block.

Rosenlof produced a solid floor game with five points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Huish gathered six boards and dished out seven assists.

“Although we ended up losing, I couldn’t have been more proud of my boys,” Bromley said. “I thought we competed throughout the game. American Fork has a handful of experienced, talented players. I felt that the Mella boy just wouldn’t be denied that night.

“We had our chances to hold a lead early in the fourth quarter, but they made plays and we didn’t,” he said. “Again, I was so happy with our efficiency. Ashton had 30 points on 14 shots, Anderson 13 on four. Nate really helped us on the defensive boards with six.

“It was a great environment as they were honoring a state championship team from 1976,” the coach added.

Feb. 3: Skyridge 52, Lehi 46

The Pioneers started a bit flat against the Falcons and trailed 6-15 after the first quarter. They competed well after that and managed to close within two points with six minutes remaining, but the Falcons made enough plays and free throws down the stretch to stymie the comeback attempt.

Shewell posted 15 points with seven rebounds and three steals. Four players scored six points apiece, with senior guard Griffin Reid adding six boards, Anderson collecting five rebounds, and Rosenlof and Huish posting three boards each along with Howe.

Senior guard Decker Yeager provided solid minutes off the bench, defending with energy while contributing five points including a big trey plus two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The regular season and Region 3 competition concludes this week when Lehi visits Lone Peak on Tuesday (Feb. 10) with varsity game times at 6 p.m. for the girls and 7:30 p.m. for the boys.

On Friday (Feb. 13) the Pioneers welcome Corner Canyon for a Senior Night double-header at 5:15 p.m. for girls varsity and 7 p.m. for the boys.

The 6A state tournament bracket reveal show is scheduled for Saturday (Feb. 14) beginning at 10 a.m. on KSLSports.com/stream.