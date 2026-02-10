Rivalry trophy introduced for cross-town basketball games

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

In the grand tradition of sports rivalry trophies (think Beehive Boot, the Old Oquirrh Bucket, the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy etc.), a handsome Wagons vs. Wings Trophy was introduced during the Skyridge at Lehi double-header basketball games on Feb. 3.

Since the two schools were placed in the same region, school administrators, student council members and cheer squads at both institutions have worked together to keep the natural rivalry between the schools friendly and fun.

This effort extends to other sports, but the Lehi student council came up with this idea specifically for basketball. According to Lehi Athletic Director Ryan Goldsberry, the idea was inspired by a video he showed the Lehi student council members about a rivalry trophy at his high school in Spokane.

“I showed it to them as a training moment trying to encourage them to get students to go to sporting events and they took it and ran with it,” he said.

The students decided that each team would get a point if they won their game. So, the girls for Lehi got a point for winning and then Skyridge boys got a point for winning. Then for the tiebreaker, they added both teams’ points together and the most points won the tiebreaker.

Advertisement

Since the idea came about after the first meeting between the schools, only the second game was included this season, but both games will count in future years. The Falcons took the trophy home this time.

“They are talking about changing it up for future years and maybe including cheer and drill in the scoring process or the student section size, but that’s something they will start planning for next year,” Goldsberry added.

There were also fan contests arranged jointly by the student councils during both halftimes.