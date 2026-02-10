SKYRIDGE ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

ARIANE MOEAI

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Girls Basketball

POSITION: Forward

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Ariane is a captain and starter for Skyridge Basketball. She is an excellent student and will graduate with her associate’s degree this spring. Ariane is one of the top rugby players in the country and was selected to play on the USA Rugby sevens team. She competed in the Global Youth Sevens tournament in New Zealand with the team in December. Ariane has multiple offers to play rugby in college, including at many Ivy League schools.

COACH’S COMMENTS: Ariane is an exceptional leader and a huge part of our team’s success. She elevates every space she enters, creating an environment where everyone feels valued, supported and genuinely enjoys being a part of the team. At the same time, she holds her teammates to a high standard — challenging them to stay accountable and continually strive to be better. Her ability to balance joy, inclusivity and excellence is rare and has had a profound impact on our team culture.

Advertisement

Ariane somehow manages to do a lot and do it well. She plays two sports at the same time, takes college-level classes so she can earn her associate’s degree in high school, and stays involved in her church and community. She shows up, handles her responsibilities with maturity, and gives her best in everything she’s part of. As her coach, I’m incredibly proud of how she carries herself and manages her time.

She is one of the most impressive kids I have ever coached. Ariane has helped build the exact culture we want at Skyridge and will leave a lasting impact on our program.

– Coach Shaylee Nielsen

Sponsored by the Utah National Guard.