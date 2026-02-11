Residents and elected officials talk tough issues over breakfast

Rob Shelton | Lehi Free Press



Residents filled a conference room at American Fork Hospital early Saturday for a wide-ranging discussion on growth, public safety and infrastructure during the latest Pancakes and Politics forum.



The Feb. 7 event, hosted by the American Fork Chamber of Commerce, brought together U.S. Rep. Mike Kennedy, state lawmakers, education leaders and Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith for nearly two hours of questions and discussion. The long-running free breakfast series gives residents direct access to elected officials and a chance to raise concerns about issues affecting daily life across Northern Utah County.



Washington vs Main Street



Kennedy, who previously served in the Utah Legislature before his election to Congress, opened the forum by expressing appreciation for the event and its informal setting.



“I love coming here to be with you,” Kennedy said. “This is a great venue.”



He framed much of his remarks around limiting federal influence while strengthening state and local control, a theme he returned to repeatedly throughout the morning.

Advertisement



“I want Utah bigger, and I want Washington, D.C., smaller,” Kennedy said.



Kennedy told attendees that many decisions made in Washington are better handled closer to home and argued that reducing federal power ultimately benefits families and local communities. He pointed to recent federal tax changes as an example, saying they leave more money in residents’ hands rather than in the federal government’s.



“Keeping taxes low — money in your pocket — disempowers Washington,” Kennedy said.

One attendee asked about tariffs and whether they are actually hitting local business owners. Kennedy said he has long opposed tariffs as a policy tool.



“I’ve never been a fan of tariffs,” Kennedy said. “I think tariffs are attacks on the people.”

Still, he noted that tariffs are sometimes used as leverage in trade negotiations. Kennedy added that while he generally opposes tariffs, he echoed President Trump’s argument, saying, “If tariffs are such a terrible idea, why does every country on the planet leverage them against us?”



Kennedy also pointed to examples of tariffs being used as a negotiation tool, particularly in discussions about pharmaceutical pricing. Kennedy emphasized his concern about the high cost of prescription drugs in the United States compared with other countries.



Kennedy also warned residents not to get distracted by the constant churn of headlines coming out of Washington, describing the nation’s capital as “a bit of a mirage,” comparing the media cycle to “a kitten with a laser pointer.” He said the White House often throws out “another shiny object” that pulls attention from one issue to the next, adding that “you will never catch that light, because there always is going to be another shiny object for you to chase.”



He mentioned flashpoints, such as headlines about Greenland. Kennedy said issues that dominate the news can disappear quickly, even as major policy changes move forward quietly. “I’m good with being a workhorse, not a show pony,” he said, emphasizing focus on steady legislative work rather than headline-driven politics.



Before leaving early for another commitment, Kennedy addressed election policy, saying he opposes federal involvement in the administration of state and local elections.

“I am not in favor of nationalizing our elections,” he said, adding that election administration should remain a state responsibility.

Advertisement



Traffic gridlock and Utah County underfunded



While national issues set the tone early, much of the forum focused on local concerns — especially traffic congestion and funding in Utah County.



State Sen. Brady Brammer answered the question about transportation being underfunded in Utah County. “We’re seeing transportation dollars are currently being spent in Davis County,” said Brammer. According to Brammer, Utah County is currently underfunded compared to Davis County. He mentioned how many state elected officials representing Utah County are working hard to reverse that trend. “We’ve done a lot of what I call constant, gentle pressure on [UDOT] to program the future of transportation…It’s too late. I agree completely. But we’ve got several billion, that’s not million, billion dollars of road projects that are programmed into Utah County.”



Brammer also addressed the question about plans for a flyover connecting Meadows Drive to the American Fork Front Runner station. Meadows Drive is near the American Fork/Lehi border and is a major retail hub. He commented that this project had stalled for years because it fell between state and local funding responsibilities. Studies date back to 2015, but the project has yet to move forward.



Brammer said lawmakers are now working to include funding for an environmental study in the Legislature’s end-of-session budget adjustments, a necessary step to move the flyover project higher on the state’s priority list.



He cautioned residents not to expect immediate construction but said progress is possible after years of delay.



Public safety and jail strain



Public safety was another point of discussion. Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith offered a candid assessment of the challenges facing the county as its population grows.

Advertisement



Smith said the Utah County Jail, built nearly 30 years ago, is under increasing strain as inmate populations become more complex, particularly with mental health and substance abuse issues.



He said recent changes in criminal law have contributed to inmates cycling through the system with more severe conditions, placing additional pressure on staff and facilities.

Smith said renovations are underway to expand medical and mental health treatment areas inside the jail, but those changes will likely reduce the number of available inmate beds.



“I don’t want to be like Salt Lake County, where we’re just releasing people onto the street because we have nowhere to put them,” Smith said.



Smith also addressed concerns about public demonstrations and safety during large gatherings, emphasizing that constitutional rights come with clear limits.



“You have a First Amendment right to come and peacefully assemble,” Smith said. “But you don’t have a right to disrupt traffic or endanger others.”



He said law enforcement agencies in Utah County monitor large gatherings and are prepared to respond if demonstrations move beyond lawful assembly.



Utah Lake making a comeback



State leaders also discussed progress at Utah Lake improvement, an issue of growing interest as shoreline access and recreation continue to expand. Brammer highlighted the work of the Utah Lake Authority, which he helped establish in 2022.

Advertisement



He said roughly 85% of invasive phragmites around the lake have been removed, significantly improving access and habitat conditions. Work continues to control carp populations, which contribute to water turbidity and algae blooms.



Brammer said recent investments have shifted Utah Lake from a long-standing liability to a resource with increasing recreational and environmental value.



Utah County education underfunded



Education issues were also raised during the forum. Utah State Board of Education member Cindy Davis said Utah County faces unique challenges because of its rapid growth and large student population. She also said that, like transportation funding, Utah County might not be getting its fair share of educational funding.



“We have more students in Utah County per taxpayer than other areas do. There are some formulas at the state level that help to offset, so there’s a bit more equalization in the funding. But still, we have less funding per student than a lot of areas in the state,” said Davis.



She added that Utah’s math performance has risen dramatically over the past 15 years. Utah’s eighth graders are now tied for second in the nation, just one point behind Massachusetts, while fourth graders are tied for third, two points behind Massachusetts. She emphasized that although there is still room for improvement, these gains represent significant success for Utah’s schools and educators.



Stay involved



Despite the wide range of topics, the forum maintained a focus on community engagement and practical problem-solving. Officials repeatedly encouraged residents to stay involved, attend meetings and communicate directly with their elected representatives.

Advertisement



Smith closed his remarks with a reflection on trust and local government, urging residents to rely on firsthand information rather than speculation.



“We’re your local government,” Smith said. “We live here. We see the same problems you do, and we want to protect what makes Utah County a great place to live.”



The final pancakes and politics for this legislative session will be on February 28 at 9 a.m. The meeting will take place in a conference room just East of the emergency room at American Fork Hospital.