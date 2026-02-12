UAMPS to award scholarships for energy-minded seniors

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press



Energy is at the heart of the future, powering daily life, economic growth and new technology, and how it is produced will shape communities for generations. To help guide that future, Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) is investing in the next generation of energy leaders by offering a scholarship program for local high school seniors for a second year.

UAMPS, in partnership with its member utilities, will award eight scholarships worth $2,500 each. The program is designed to encourage students to explore careers that support affordable, reliable and sustainable energy, while helping build a skilled workforce for the future.

“Investing in the next generation of energy professionals is critical to the future of public power,” said Mason Baker, CEO and general manager of UAMPS. “By continuing this scholarship program into its second year, UAMPS is helping students build pathways into an industry that plays a vital role in strengthening our local communities and supporting long-term energy reliability.”

Students are eligible if they are high school seniors planning to attend a two-year or four-year college or a trade program, have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, and are U.S. citizens. Applicants must live in a household within a UAMPS member municipality, which includes Lehi.

Applicants are required to submit a 500- to 1,000-word essay, written without the use of AI, describing the benefits of renewable energy, their planned field of study, and how their education and career goals will promote or advance renewable energy. A cover page and a copy of the student’s most recent transcript must also be included.

Essays and transcripts must be emailed to rhonda@uamps.com by midnight on Feb. 28. Scholarship recipients will be notified by phone and email by March 31.

UAMPS is a project-based consortium that provides a variety of power supply, transmission and other services to its 50 members serving 395,600 customers in seven western states: Utah, Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming.