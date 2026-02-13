Lehi frosh duo places high at golf tourney

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Lehi’s two outstanding freshman golfers are continuing to play well, finishing in the top 10 of the Championship Flight at the prestigious Sand Hollow Amateur Tournament in Hurricane on Jan. 30-31. The field of 55 included many top prep and collegiate golfers from around the state and region.

Crue Harward earned a tie for fifth place with a 71 in the first round and a 74 on the second day for 145 total. He received a prize share of $312.50 for his efforts.

Jordan Ofahengaue tied for eighth place with a combined score of 148 after shooting 74 in each round. These two were the only high school freshmen to place in the top 10.

Once the scores were adjusted for each player’s handicap, Ofahengaue ended up at the top of the net standings with a score of 142 and received a $1,000 prize for that achievement. Harward tied for fifth in the net standings as well.

Jordan’s older brother KJ Ofahengaue, a Pioneer alum who plays at Utah Tech University now, also competed at the event and finished in a tie for 10th place.

Tele Wightman, PGA Director of Golf at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club, coaches Harward and Jordan at the high school as well as on the PGA Jr. League circuit.

“This is a good tournament that draws an outstanding field of players,” Wightman said. “The fact that the boys are continuing to do so well against older players in a very competitive environment reflects how hard they are working. It’s been fun to see their progress.”