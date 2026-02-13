Sherman gets her 3-peat, Falcon girls 10th at state wrestling

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls wrestling team earned 10th place at the 6A state tournament at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center on Feb. 11-12. The Falcons earned 83 points to finish behind Herriman at 88.5 and ahead of Riverton at 66.5. Mountain Ridge was the state champion with 225 points.

Senior Madison Sherman will go into the UHSAA record books as a three-time individual champion, this year in the 155 weight class.

Sherman was dominant in all of her matches, earning pins in the first minute over opponents from Davis, Lehi and Cedar Valley, this last in the final. Only the semifinal against Herriman took longer, and it only went seven seconds into the middle round.

Skyridge had three other state medalists: sophomore Myrtie Faletau claimed the silver medal at 190, while senior Shaelynn Willes came in fourth at 155 and junior Nara Johnson finished fifth in the 105 bracket. See the details below.

“We had a great tournament and a great year,” said Coach Brian Bond. “The team was led by captains and seniors Shaelynn Willes and Isabella Alves. They were great examples to the team, day in and day out, on work ethic and leadership.

“Everyone who wrestled this year showed great resilience and grit,” he continued. “Our motto has been ‘Attitude and Effort,’ and as I look back at this season, I can say that each girl has had a great attitude and has given her full effort.

“I also want to recognize that we wouldn’t have been able to compete at this high level if it weren’t for our great assistant coaches, Troy Joise, Jason Pender, Lyle Mangum and Ryan Harmon,” the coach added. “I’m so proud of this team and what we have accomplished this year.

“Wrestling is the toughest sport you can do and these girls definitely proved that they can compete. I look forward to next year,” Bond concluded.

Here’s how the Falcons fared at the tournament by weight class: