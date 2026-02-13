Lehi Sports
Sherman gets her 3-peat, Falcon girls 10th at state wrestling
Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press
The Skyridge girls wrestling team earned 10th place at the 6A state tournament at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center on Feb. 11-12. The Falcons earned 83 points to finish behind Herriman at 88.5 and ahead of Riverton at 66.5. Mountain Ridge was the state champion with 225 points.
Senior Madison Sherman will go into the UHSAA record books as a three-time individual champion, this year in the 155 weight class.
Sherman was dominant in all of her matches, earning pins in the first minute over opponents from Davis, Lehi and Cedar Valley, this last in the final. Only the semifinal against Herriman took longer, and it only went seven seconds into the middle round.
Skyridge had three other state medalists: sophomore Myrtie Faletau claimed the silver medal at 190, while senior Shaelynn Willes came in fourth at 155 and junior Nara Johnson finished fifth in the 105 bracket. See the details below.
“We had a great tournament and a great year,” said Coach Brian Bond. “The team was led by captains and seniors Shaelynn Willes and Isabella Alves. They were great examples to the team, day in and day out, on work ethic and leadership.
“Everyone who wrestled this year showed great resilience and grit,” he continued. “Our motto has been ‘Attitude and Effort,’ and as I look back at this season, I can say that each girl has had a great attitude and has given her full effort.
“I also want to recognize that we wouldn’t have been able to compete at this high level if it weren’t for our great assistant coaches, Troy Joise, Jason Pender, Lyle Mangum and Ryan Harmon,” the coach added. “I’m so proud of this team and what we have accomplished this year.
“Wrestling is the toughest sport you can do and these girls definitely proved that they can compete. I look forward to next year,” Bond concluded.
Here’s how the Falcons fared at the tournament by weight class:
- At 100, junior Isabella Burke scored falls in the first and second periods for her two wins against two losses.
- At 100, sophomore Gwen Andra posted one pin victory against two losses.
- At 105, Johnson claimed fourth place with credited wins over Lehi and Syracuse.
- At 110, sophomore Camryn Woodger was the entrant and exited after two losses.
- At 115, junior Jade Stumph was pinned twice to end her appearance.
- At 115, sophomore Geneva Barfuss was ahead by points in both of her matches but was eliminated with two falls to conclude them.
- At 120, junior Emma Brown achieved one pin between two losses.
- At 125, senior Isabella Alves pinned a Mountain Ridge opponent in the third period of her first match and claimed a victory by fall in the first round of her third bout before she was eliminated.
- At 135, sophomore McKynlee Shafer claimed a win by pin against two losses.
- At 155, Willes went 4-2 for the tournament. Her wins came by first-period falls over Copper Hills and Riverton followed by a major decision over Lehi and a decision over Mountain Ridge. Her losses were by a single point in the quarterfinal and by pin in the placement match.
- At 190, Faletau started with a second-period fall over Copper Hills, followed by a quick pin over Lehi and a 5-2 decision over Davis. She lost by fall to Westlake in the final.
- At 235, sophomore Karmen Workman exited after two losses.