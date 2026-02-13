Traverse Mountain Elementary steps up for military kids with new Purple Star Program

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

On Feb. 2, 2026, Traverse Mountain Elementary School officially launched its Purple Star program at a dedicated assembly to support military-connected students and families.

The event highlighted resources, honored military-connected students, and reinforced the school’s commitment to cultivating a sense of belonging. Traverse Mountain Elementary School Principal Karie Cooper led the program that included speakers Jennie Taylor, Gold Star Widow of Utah Army National Guard Major Brent Taylor, who was killed in action in Afghanistan, and Haylee Sullivan, Miss Lehi’s Teen 2025, who advocates for military family support.



The Purple Star Schools program is a nationwide initiative that supports military-connected children as they transition between schools because of their parents’ military service. Recognizing the unique challenges these students face, including frequent relocations, diverse academic standards, and social-emotional adjustments to new environments, the program identifies and supports schools that demonstrate a strong commitment to military families. These designated schools implement specific practices and programs to facilitate transitions and provide academic support. The program’s aim is to ensure these mobile students maintain academic progress and receive robust social and emotional support throughout their education.



As of June 2025, there were 101 designated Purple Star Schools in Utah. Traverse Mountain Elementary School is now added to that designation.



“When we learned about the Purple Star School program, we knew that we would want to join our feeder school, Skyride High School, in participating. Throughout the year, our students study the traits of our Tiger Code: Respect, Self-Mastery, Resilience, and Compassion. We focus on one trait each month. We also have a Care Crew club with about 70 fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-grade students who meet once a month to find ways to build friendships. Supporting students from military families is a natural fit for our priorities and culture,” said Traverse Mountain Elementary principal Karie Cooper. “All children need to see compassion and empathy modeled and practiced. This opportunity will provide our students with another way to demonstrate respect, self-mastery, resilience, and compassion.”



Utah’s Purple Star Schools are essential to easing the transition for military-connected children by providing dedicated support for frequent relocations and deployments.

“As Miss Lehi’s Teen, I can advocate for my community service initiative, ‘No Family Left Behind: Military Family Support. It is inspired by my own struggles growing up in a military family,” said Sullivan. “Every military family looks different, and everyone faces unique challenges. During my dad’s military service, he was away about 200 days each year, and through that, I realized the lack of support not only for our heroes but also for the families left behind. I am doing everything I can to create change within the community, and sharing my story with the students at Traverse Mountain Elementary was an opportunity to bring understanding of the challenges many students have when a parent or family member leaves home to serve our country,” said Haylee Sullivan, Miss Lehi’s Teen 2025.



According to the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs, through the Purple Star Schools program, “Utah strives to establish a welcoming and supportive educational landscape for military-connected children. By recognizing and supporting schools that go above and beyond, the state ensures that military families arriving in Utah find schools prepared to understand and address the specific challenges their children may face. This commitment not only champions the well-being and academic success of these students but also reinforces the valuable connection between Utah’s communities and the military families who contribute so much to our nation.



“I love that Traverse Mountain Elementary School felt like we all needed a reminder of what patriotism is, why the military matters, and why it is important to stand for the flag. This program was a great chance to help us all better understand why patriotism is important,” said Taylor.

Through the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem, and musical numbers, the school assembly taught students about patriotism. Understanding patriotism is important because it fosters national unity and encourages civic engagement and community service. The students also learned the value of treating others with kindness and empathy.



“Long before I lost my husband in military service, I was a teacher, and I taught American and World History because I have such a love for our country. I have felt this love since I was a child, and the feelings of patriotism have always been with me,” said Taylor. “It is important to me to help others understand what patriotism is and what it is not. In today’s world, I feel that patriotism has almost become synonymous with bigotry, supremacy, or superiority. But patriotism is truly a sacrifice, service, and awareness. The man I love literally died for my freedom, and this sacrifice has given me a new sense of patriotism.



“I want to ignite my passion for life and living in others. We are blessed with the ability to make choices for our lives and with many opportunities because of the sacrifices made by so many. Beyond recognizing the sadness of sacrifice, this program served as a call to action for us to live our best lives,” concluded Taylor.



“We have employees in our school who have served in the military or who have children currently serving. We want families moving to Traverse Mountain to see the Purple Star on our website and feel reassured that we will help their children feel welcome and supported. We hope that this designation will encourage more families to share their military affiliation with us so that we can show our appreciation,” said Cooper.