Falcon boys 10th at state, two medal

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge boys wrestling team placed 10th in the 6A state wrestling tournament at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center on Feb. 11-12.

The Falcons earned 83 points to finish behind Herriman at 88.5 and ahead of Riverton at 66.5. Mountain Ridge won the championship with 225 points and Westlake was second with 211.

Sophomore Jacob Millward captured the bronze medal in the 138 weight class. In addition, senior Bradshaw Cox performed above his seed to capture sixth place in the 285 bracket. See the details below.

Here’s how the Falcons fared individually in each weight class at the tournament:

At 113, freshman Alex Lyon was eliminated in two bouts by fall.

At 120, sophomore Luke Stottlost a narrow 12-10decision to Westlake in the first round. He defeated Davis by 12-5 decision in his first consolation match but lost the next one to end his day.

At 132, junior Easton Vandehei dropped his two bouts by technical fall and major decision.

At 138, Millward made a great start with a technical fall over Copper Hills in the first round. He scored a first-period fall over Bingham in the quarterfinal but ended up losing a heartbreaker in the semifinal to Westlake by a 1-0 decision. He earned his spot in the placement round by beating Layton with a 13-0 major decision and prevailed in another tight match over Corner Canyon 4-2 to secure third place.

At 150, junior Grant Eldredge was pinned twice to end his appearance.

At 165, senior Dallin Davidsonfinished with a 2-2 record. He posted a first-round technical fall over Layton to get started, but next bowed to Corner Canyon with a third-period fall. He got a second-period pin over Westlake in his first consolation bout but then dropped a narrow decision to Corner Canyon 11-8 to finish his day.

At 175, senior Chandler Curtisbounced Copper Hills in the first round with a first-period pin, but then lost his next two matches to exit the event.

At 215, senior Carter Johnson bested American Fork by decision 9-6 to open his tournament, but Davis sent him to the consolation bracket by fall in the quarterfinal, and he was edged by Copper Hills in an 11-10 decision to finish his participation.

At 285, Cox bowed to Layton in the first round by major decision 16-4, but then won three consecutive matches in consolation. He topped Herriman by 14-9 decision, earned a third-period pin over Layton, and then bested Riverton. He lost his final two bouts but had progressed far enough to still make the podium.