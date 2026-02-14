Lehi, Skyridge hoops teams begin tourney play in second round

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The tournament brackets for Class 6A have been released. All four Lehi-area basketball teams received a bye in the first round and here’s how each is positioned entering the upcoming state tournament.

The first two rounds will be played at home sites, and the rest of the tournament will be housed at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

Lehi Girls

Season record: 4-4 Region 3 (3rd), 14-9 overall

Final RPI ranking: 12 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 11 in 6A, 25 statewide

Next contest: February 19 at Lone Peak, 7 p.m.

Prospects: The Pioneers will start the playoffs on the road but not very far away against the #5 Knights (13-9), who won the Region 3 championship. Lehi lost both earlier meetings, but the Pioneers were competitive in both of them. The winner of that contest will face whoever emerges from the matchup of #4 Mountain Ridge (16-7) and #13 Weber (13-10) in the quarterfinals on Feb. 25 at 9:10 p.m.

Lehi Boys

Season record: 3-5 Region 3 (T3rd), 9-13 overall

Final RPI ranking: 13 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 11 in 6A, 24 statewide

Next contest: February 20 at Layton, 7 p.m.

Prospects: The Pioneers open away from home against the #4 Lancers (16-7), the co-champs of Region 1, on Friday. They have not played Layton this year. If they advance to the quarterfinals on Feb. 25, they will face #5 Davis (15-8) or #12 Farmington (12-11) at 9:30 a.m.

Skyridge Girls

Season record: 5-3 Region 3 (2nd), 14-9 overall

Final RPI ranking: 11 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 9 in 6A, 21 statewide

Next contest: February 19 at Bingham, 7 p.m.

Prospects: The Falcons get started with a visit to the #6 Miners (15-8) on Thursday, giving them a change to avenge a loss to them early in the season. The Miners finished fourth in Region 2. The team that wins this game will be matched against either #3 Cedar Valley (15-7), the Region 2 champion, or #14 Riverton (7-15) in the quarterfinals on Feb. 25 at 4:10 p.m.

Skyridge Boys

Season record: 3-5 Region 3 (T3rd), 15-8 overall

Final RPI ranking: 7 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 7 in 6A, 13 statewide

Next contest: February 20 at home, 7 p.m.

Prospects: The Falcons will be starting the playoffs as the host to #10 Herriman (14-8), which finished tied with Westlake and Bingham for the Region 2 championship. They did not face the Mustang varsity this year. If Skyridge wins, the Falcons will play the winner of #2 American Fork (19-4) and #15 Copper Hills (11-12) on Feb. 25 in the quarterfinals at 12:50 p.m.