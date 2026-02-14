Lehi Sports
Pioneer boys complete season at state wrestling
Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press
The Lehi boys wrestling team finished out the prep year at the state wrestling tournament at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center on Feb. 11-12. Ten Pioneers represented the program there, but they did not claim any medals.
Here’s how the Pioneers fared individually in each weight class at the tournament.
- At 120, sophomore Tyson Cowan earned one win by fall in between his two losses.
- At 126, senior Kole Wootton exited after a pair of technical falls.
- At 132, sophomore Tristen Roberts won in the first round by 15-4 major decision but dropped his quarterfinal match. He scored a quick pin in consolation before bowing out.
- At 132, senior Boston Richins was eliminated in two matches by decision and major decision.
- At 144, senior Kenneth Fink posted a second-round technical fall victory in consolation but dropped his other two bouts.
- At 144, junior Brooks Hansen finished his appearance with two consecutive losses.
- At 165, junior Keamyn Hatch claimed a third-period fall in his first match but dropped the next two to end his day.
- At 175, junior Joshua Selph managed a second-period pin in his first consolation match but took his second loss in the next bout.
- At 190, senior Ryan Cannon was eliminated after two matches.
- At 190, junior Ryker Bylsma ended his day after a pair of bouts.
