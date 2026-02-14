Connect with us

Pioneer boys complete season at state wrestling

Two Pioneer girls medal at state wrestling

Lehi, Skyridge hoops teams begin tourney play in second round

Sherman gets her 3-peat, Falcon girls 10th at state wrestling

Lehi frosh duo places high at golf tourney

Lehi team earns 3rd at state pickleball tourney

Rivalry trophy introduced for cross-town basketball games

SKYRIDGE ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Falcon boys post four straight wins

Pioneer boys go 1-2 as hoops season end nears

Published

3 hours ago

on

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys wrestling team finished out the prep year at the state wrestling tournament at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center on Feb. 11-12. Ten Pioneers represented the program there, but they did not claim any medals.

Here’s how the Pioneers fared individually in each weight class at the tournament.

  • At 120, sophomore Tyson Cowan earned one win by fall in between his two losses.
  • At 126, senior Kole Wootton exited after a pair of technical falls.
  • At 132, sophomore Tristen Roberts won in the first round by 15-4 major decision but dropped his quarterfinal match. He scored a quick pin in consolation before bowing out.
  • At 132, senior Boston Richins was eliminated in two matches by decision and major decision.
  • At 144, senior Kenneth Fink posted a second-round technical fall victory in consolation but dropped his other two bouts.
  • At 144, junior Brooks Hansen finished his appearance with two consecutive losses.
  • At 165, junior Keamyn Hatch claimed a third-period fall in his first match but dropped the next two to end his day.
  • At 175, junior Joshua Selph managed a second-period pin in his first consolation match but took his second loss in the next bout.
  • At 190, senior Ryan Cannon was eliminated after two matches.
  • At 190, junior Ryker Bylsma ended his day after a pair of bouts.

