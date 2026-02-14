Two Pioneer girls medal at state wrestling

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

In their first season as a full team, the Lehi wrestlers finished 12th in the 6A state girls wrestling tournament at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center on Feb. 11-12. The Pioneers tallied 58.5 points. Mountain Ridge won the event with 225 points followed by Westlake and Corner Canyon.

A pair of Lehi’s entrants rose above their seeds to earn medals at the event. Sophomore Addison Hutchison claimed fourth place in the 140 weight class, while junior Ava Eav finished sixth in the 100-lb. bracket. See the details below.

Here’s how the Pioneers fared at the tournament by weight class:

At 100, Eav earned a 12-9 decision in her first bout against Weber. She fell to Davis in the quarterfinal but then scored a fall over Copper Hills at 1:12 in her first consolation match and pinned Skyridge at 2:20 in the next one. She dropped her final two bouts but still hung on for sixth place.

At 115, freshman Charlotte Corless posted as fast pin in her second match after losing the first. She lost the next bout to end her run in the event.

At 120, sophomore Claire Oetker was eliminated in two matches.

At 125, junior Chloe Drew captured a win in consolation with a third-period fall to extend her participation but then took her second loss to end her day.

At 135, junior Halle Stinger earned a second-period pin over Weber in her first match but then exited the tournament after two consecutive losses.

At 140, Hutchison went 4-2 overall to earn her medal. She got started with a second-period fall over Weber in the first round but fell to Cedar Valley in the quarterfinal. She boarded three consecutive pins in consolation over Herriman, Mountain Ridge and Davis to earn her spot in the placement match, where she bowed to Westlake to end up fourth.

At 145, junior Elizabeth Anderegg captured a victory with a first-period pin in consolation but lost her first and last bouts to complete her appearance.

At 155, freshman Paisley Perkins gave a good account of herself, winning her first-round match over Layton by 12-9 decision and pinning her third opponent from Syracuse in the second period of their consolation bout. Unfortunately, her other two opponents were the bracket champion and the fourth-place medalist.

At 170, sophomore Zoey Peterson got a fast fall in her first consolation match but lost her other two to complete her day.