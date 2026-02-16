Falcon boys tie for 3rd in league

Jennifer Thomas and Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge High School boys basketball team got a big win over Corner Canyon and then took American Fork to overtime before losing to the Region 3 champions by a single bucket. The Falcons finished the regular season tied for third place in the league.

Significantly, their recent successes led to a No. 7 ranking in the final 6A RPI, rewarding them with a home game to start the playoffs in the second round. They will host No. 10 Herriman (14-8), which finished tied with Westlake and Bingham for the Region 2 championship, on Friday (Feb. 20) at 7 p.m.

If Skyridge wins, the Falcons will play the winner of No. 2 American Fork (19-4) and No. 15 Copper Hills (11-12) on Feb. 25 in the quarterfinals at 12:50 p.m. at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center.

Feb. 10: Skyridge 69, Corner Canyon 60

The Falcons jumped ahead quickly on the road in a fast-paced game, leading 19-12 after the first quarter and 43-22 at the break. The Chargers responded in the second half with a vigorous effort and reduced the margin substantially but fell short in their comeback attempt.

Advertisement

Four Skyridge players scored in double figures starting with senior forward Ryder Gentry at 21 points along with five rebounds and four assists. Senior forward Carson Mosteller netted five treys and boarded 18 points plus four boards.

Senior guard Hunter Sheffield tallied 12 points plus three steals while senior guard Joel Gardner added 10 points. Sophomore guard Koa Wallwork registered five points with four assists and senior guard Zach Gagon provided four rebounds and five assists.

Feb. 13: American Fork 61, Skyridge 58 (OT)

Despite a gritty, high-intensity effort, the Falcons fell just short of the Cavemen in a nail-biter, overtime game. Both teams battled for state playoff seeding in a highly competitive back-and-forth contest. American Fork overcame a fourth-quarter rally by the Falcons to win in the extra stanza.

Skyridge showcased impressive resilience after ending the first quarter down by two. Mosteller exploded for a high-scoring performance of 23 points, fueled by five triples, along with four rebounds.

Gentry contributed to the Falcon scoring with 13 points plus seven boards and three assists. He also played tough inside against American Fork’s dominant big men, keeping them at bay.

Joel Gardner added 11 points and Gagon scored eight with three rebounds. They kept the game close by putting points on the board and defending the Caveman guards. Skyridge found a necessary anchor in Sheffield’s steady leadership, keeping them grounded in a frantic up-and-down matchup.

Locked in a dead heat at halftime, the Falcons and the Cavemen traded blows in a tense second half that forced the game into overtime. American Fork put down a slam dunk in the final seconds to clinch the victory.

Advertisement

The tough, gritty performance by Skyridge defined their hard work for a successful season. Head Coach Jeff Gardner brought immense energy to the sidelines, inspiring a passionate, high-effort display from the Falcons throughout the game.