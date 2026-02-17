Lehi High School students march in ICE protest

Connect with us

Lehi City News

Published

3 hours ago

on

Sally Francom | Lehi Free Press

On Tuesday, February 17, at noon, over 300 Lehi High School students walked out of school, marching east to the Costco shopping center, across Main Street, and into the Meadows shopping area in protest of the U.S. Government’s immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) and its tactics.

Students shouted and held signs that read, “Lehi against ICE,” “Stay Salty, Melt ICE,” and “Abolish ICE, make America not embarrassing again.”

Some drivers were honking at the students and were asked by the police to stop honking. If they didn’t stop, police officers issued citations to the drivers. Some students were draped with Mexican and other flags. Similar protests have occurred in surrounding communities over the past several weeks, including in Pleasant Grove.

One parent saw the protest and pulled into a parking lot to observe. “My daughter is with them, and I support her,” the woman said. The parent asked not to be identified.

