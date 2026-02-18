Brush fire near Jordan River extinguished by LFD, other agencies

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

On Tuesday, Feb. 17 at approximately 9:59 a.m., a fast-moving brush fire sparked in the area of 850 N 2670 W, Lehi, prompting a quick response from Lehi Fire and local crews.

Dry, windy conditions fueled the fire, forcing fire crews to aggressively fight flames along the west side of the Jordan River. The fire burned through phragmites, trees, and other vegetation.

“Windy conditions contributed to the spread of the fire, making suppression efforts more challenging,” said Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi City Communications Manager.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire from the east, north and south sides, with the Jordan River acting as a natural firebreak on the west. Drones were used to track the fire’s spread.

According to Lehi Fire Department, “The fire did produce some ash from the phragmites. To mitigate the impact on the surrounding homes, crews worked diligently in the area.”

No injuries or structural damage were reported. “The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” said Livingston.

“Lehi City extends their sincere thanks to crews with the Lehi City Fire Department, Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue and Unified Fire Authority for their swift assistance in bringing the situation under control,” said Livingston.