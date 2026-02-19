Learn about Utah County Auditor candidates

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

As part of our commitment to keeping voters informed, the Lehi Free Press invited candidates in contested Republican races appearing at upcoming county conventions to participate in a candidate profile by responding to the same three questions.

By asking identical questions, we aim to provide voters with a clear and consistent way to compare each candidate’s priorities, experience, and vision for our community.

Here are the questions candidates were asked:

Why are you running for public office?

What are your top priorities if elected?

What separates you from other candidates?

If any of these convention races advance to a primary election, we will provide additional coverage during the primary cycle, May through June. Contested races for the general election will be covered September through October.

Tad Rasmussen:

I am running for Utah County Auditor because taxpayers deserve a government that is transparent, efficient, and accountable. With my professional background in business management, accounting, and procurement, I have the expertise to ensure your tax dollars are spent legally and wisely.

Top Priorities. Tax Rates: Rates are currently calculated on manual spreadsheets—a single keystroke error can lead to massive financial discrepancies. I will work with stakeholders to implement tax-rate software to remove human error and ensure your tax bill is 100% accurate, every time. Budget Process: Currently, the process excludes Procurement, leading to underestimated costs in budget requests. By involving Procurement at the start, we gain a true understanding of costs. Furthermore, Procurement can obtain items for approximately 10% less from suppliers than individual departments can from salespeople. It is time to bring professional oversight to the beginning of the budget cycle.

My competitive advantage lies in the unique combination of professional procurement expertise and non-profit sector financial management. Unlike other candidates, I am a NIGP Certified Procurement Professional (NIGP-CPP) with a deep understanding of how government procurement works.

I’ve managed complex supply chains, giving me the “boots-on-the-ground” experience to identify waste that standard audits miss. By merging accounting principles with strategic sourcing, I offer more than just oversight; I provide a proven roadmap to streamline operations and save Utah County taxpayers over $1 million annually.

I’m a dedicated husband and father with a background in business management and accounting. I’ve spent my career streamlining processes to maximize efficiency. I’m not a career politician; I’m a fiscal expert passionate about protecting your tax dollars. I’m running for Utah County Auditor to bring professional transparency and common-sense financial leadership to our local government. I am focused on results and accountability, not on political climbing.

Gina Turner

I’m running to strengthen the financial future of Utah County and its taxpayers. My commitment is simple: build trust by continually improving transparency and accountability for every tax dollar. I’ve spent my career focused on responsible budgeting, sound financial management, and rigorous oversight.

While many candidates share conservative values, my education and experience set me apart. The Auditor’s Office must be led with integrity, competence, and a results-driven approach that protects taxpayers. The County Auditor is elected to be directly accountable to the people, to ensure responsible budgets, safeguard public funds, and uphold rigorous oversight. These values shape the vision and culture I will bring to the office. I love Utah County. For 20 years, I have dedicated myself to serving the people who call this place home. I am committed to protecting the values that make Utah County strong for our citizens today and for generations to come.

I have direct, hands-on experience in budgeting – one of the core functions that protects taxpayer dollars and ensures transparency. I understand how financial systems work in practice, not just in theory, and I know how to evaluate them for efficiency, compliance, and risk. I have over 10 years’ experience managing teams, an often overlooked but critical part of the job. I have a master’s degree in accounting, with extensive knowledge of the government accounting standards and best practices critical to the Auditor’s duties. This combination of advanced education and real-world experience ensures strong, independent oversight from the start.

Gina is a lifelong Utah County resident. She and her husband of 25 years settled in Benjamin and have three children. Gina believes effective auditing is not about politics or punishment – It’s about accuracy, accountability, and constant improvement. She supports responsible modernization that increases efficiency for taxpayers and strengthens oversight without disrupting operations. Her commitment is clear – protect taxpayer dollars, ensure accuracy and transparency, and provide steady, independent leadership that earns public trust.

Travis Hoban

I decided to run for Utah County Auditor because the office plays a critical role in protecting taxpayer dollars, ensuring accountability, and maintaining public trust—especially as the county continues to grow rapidly. Recent significant errors by the Auditor’s Office and the pace of budget growth underscore the need for strong, independent oversight and focused leadership in the Auditor’s Office.



My top priorities are transparency the public can understand, accountability through independent and professional audits, and fiscal discipline. I want financial information to be clear and accessible so taxpayers can see how their money is being spent. I also believe the auditor function must be emphasized—strengthening internal controls, improving audit quality, and identifying inefficiencies before they become problems. Ultimately, my goal is to ensure county government grows responsibly, lives within its means, and earns the confidence of the people it serves.

I bring a combination of professional auditing expertise, executive leadership, and local government experience. I hold a professional internal auditor credential and have led and participated in numerous audits in the highly regulated banking and fintech sectors. I currently serve as a Chief Technology Officer and previously was a Vice President at a large bank, managing teams, budgets, and complex operations. In public service, I’ve served six years on the Provo City Council’s Audit Committee, working directly on budgets, oversight, and accountability. This blend of technical expertise and leadership uniquely prepares me to lead the Auditor’s Office effectively.

I’m a husband, father, and longtime Utah County resident. Family and faith are central to my life and guide how I serve and lead. I currently serve on the Provo City Council and work professionally as a Chief Technology Officer. I’m running for County Auditor to bring independent oversight, sound judgment, and disciplined stewardship to county government, with a focus on protecting taxpayers and strengthening public trust.