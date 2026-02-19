Student logo contest winner helps shape APSD brand identity

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

One student from the future Aspen Peaks School District is playing a central role in shaping the district’s visual identity as the winner of a student-designed logo contest that drew creative entries from every secondary school in the Aspen Peaks boundaries.

The winning design was created by Noah Parker, a student at Lone Peak High School. Parker made a few adjustments to his design following feedback, and district leaders say his work will continue to influence the development of a broader style guide.

“This is a fun and exciting start to the process of branding for our new district,” said Aspen Peaks School Board member Jeanne-Marie Burrows. “Noah’s work gives us a strong foundation to build from.”

According to Burrows, the contest received 55 logo entries, with at least one submission from each of the district’s ten secondary schools. Board members and the Superintendent initially narrowed the field to 15 designs, then invited those students to refine their work using professional feedback through a partnership with area tech giant Adobe.

Students were given guidance on key design elements, including the importance of versatility for use in print, online platforms and embroidery. Designers who incorporated trees or leaves were also encouraged to ensure they reflected an actual aspen tree, tying directly to the district’s name. The 15 finalists were offered the opportunity to meet virtually with an Adobe professional for advice and technique instruction, an opportunity about half of the students chose to take advantage of.

After revised designs were submitted, the board and Superintendent selected five final logos, which were shared in a public poll on the district’s Facebook page. Community members were invited to vote, and the results helped determine the final outcome. The three designs receiving the most votes on the poll were further considered by APSD Board members and the superintendent, who then selected the winner. Parker’s logo also received the most public support, with 36% of the online vote.

All five finalists were recognized at the APSD Board meeting on Feb. 12, where students were honored with a framed copy of their logo, a certificate and a monetary prize. In addition, winners received a prize donated by Crumbl Cookies. Two students were unable to attend the meeting and will receive their awards at a later date.

“Having this contest was a great way to begin developing the identity of our district while including students in the process,” Burrows said. “I was blown away by the talent of our students and am grateful for the support of our secondary school principals and teachers.”

The contest not only highlighted student creativity but also set the tone for collaboration and community involvement as APSD prepares for its official launch.