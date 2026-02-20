Lehi student artist recognized in All-State art show

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

When Lehi High School senior Briley Pace walks through the galleries of the Springville Museum of Art this spring, one of the hundreds on display will be her own. Pace is among Utah’s top high school artists selected for the 54th Annual Utah All-State High School Art Show, often called the “state championship of art.” She earned a Fourth Congressional District honorable mention for her ceramic sculpture, “More Than Meets the Eye.”

This year’s show includes 352 artworks chosen from 1,073 submissions, representing 109 Utah high schools, and showcasing exceptional student talent in painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, photography and mixed media. With no set theme, the exhibition highlights each artist’s unique voice and creative vision.

“There’s nothing else like this for high school artists in Utah,” said Jacquelynn Sokol of the Springville Museum of Art. “This is the highest level of recognition they can receive at the state level.”

“This really is the Utah state championship of art,” Sokol continued. “We’re really proud of these students. So often, it’s athletes who get highlighted. We love being able to show that the arts have champions too.”

Roughly 50 student artists receive awards each year, with more than $30,000 in cash prizes and scholarships distributed through a combination of juried selections and special recognitions sponsored by organizations, artists and government offices. Jurors select the main award winners, while outside groups and sponsors, including the Utah Senate and individual congressional offices, present additional honors.

One of the show’s most unique traditions is the selection of artworks to represent Utah’s congressional districts. Each member of Utah’s congressional delegation selects a first-place work from their district, along with several honorable mentions. The four top congressional selections, one from each district, are displayed at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., for one year.

While Pace’s work will not travel to Washington, D.C., it earned recognition from Fourth District Representative Burgess Owens as one of the district’s standout student works.

Other Lehi area student artists were also represented in the exhibition. LHS had six pieces accepted in the show. Skyridge High School had two pieces accepted into the exhibition this year. While none of the other area artists were recognized with an award, having work selected for the show alone is considered a significant achievement, given the competitive selection process.

This year, all award-winning students were invited to the Utah State Capitol, where they were recognized by legislators from their home districts during a special ceremony. Photos and videos from the event were shared by the museum and state leaders on social media.

Of the experience, Pace posted on her own social media account, “This was truly a once in a lifetime experience and I couldn’t be more happy! To be recognized for a passion I’ve had my whole life is such a wonderful feeling considering it can be hard to be recognized for your art in such major ways so I’m grateful to the moon and back!”

For Sokol, however, the most powerful impact of the All-State Art Show goes beyond prizes.

“Most of these students won’t go on to be full-time professional artists,” she said. “But this show is a huge confidence booster. It gives them proof that they can make something, put it out into the world, and that it has value to someone else. That confidence carries into whatever career path they choose.”

She added that one of her favorite moments each year has nothing to do with the artwork itself. “I’ve never seen such proud parents,” Sokol said. “Watching families see their students celebrated like this is incredible.”

The 54th Annual Utah All-State High School Art Show runs through March 20 on the main floor of the Springville Museum of Art. Admission is free, allowing the public to view the work of Lehi students alongside the best high school art from all over Utah.