Miss Lehi hosts orientation for young women in the Lehi area

All young women between the ages of 18-28 are invited to the Miss Lehi Orientation on Saturday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. in the Lehi Broadbent Community Room, 128 N 100 E.

The Miss Lehi program is a local preliminary for the Miss America Organization and Miss Utah Scholarship Competition. It focuses on empowering young women through scholarships, community service, and personal development, featuring categories like private interview, talent, evening wear and community service initiatives.

The annual competition, held in June, emphasizes community service, educational opportunities and personal growth for young women in the Lehi area.

“Serving as Miss Lehi not only means being an active participant in the community, but it is also an opportunity to continue my education with a scholarship I have earned,” said Jennifer Connolly, Miss Lehi 2025. “As a first-generation college student, the scholarship aspect of being Miss Lehi has been life-changing for my educational career.”

Anyone interested in participating in the 2026 competition should attend orientation to learn more about the program. Brunch will be served.

“The Miss Lehi program has been around for over 60 years, and it is just as impactful today as it was then. Young women in the city have opportunities to serve their community, promote a community service initiative, and personally grow through the experience,” said Kate Daly, director of the Miss Lehi program.

“You never know what impact you will have on one or on many people, but as Miss Lehi, you can guarantee it is there,” added Daly.

Additional details can be found on Instagram on the @misslehiorg account page.