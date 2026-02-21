New Lehi road honors Russ and Rita Felt’s positive influence

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Russ and Rita Felt are highly regarded for their active community involvement, which is why residents of Lehi felt that naming a newly constructed road after them was a fitting tribute to their tireless dedication to Lehi City.

Russ Felt graduated from Lehi High School and later worked as an English teacher and coach. He served the school as a counselor, vice-principal and principal. Rita touched many as she used her vocal talents to sing with the Mormon Tabernacle choir. Both were influential figures in the community.

“I am just one of the many that loved and felt loved by the Felts. I have spent time in their home and have been blessed by their friendship for many years,” said Lehi resident Gary Smith. “Russ and Rita Felt have always willingly served others, and they always made it a point to have time for everyone.”

During 2025, Smith noticed that a road near the “old” Felt home was being constructed and felt inspired to have the road named “Felt Drive.”

Smith pitched the idea to former city councilman, Johnny Revill, who also thought it was an “amazing idea.”

“The Felt family has had such an influence on our community. Russ Felt served as the principal of Lehi High School and held many callings in his church service including that of stake patriarch,” said Revill. “Rita was a teacher for many years and sang with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. They were also Roundup Grand Marshalls in 2025.”

“The property where the road was being developed was owned by the Felts and with their incredible impact and influence in our community, it would only be appropriate that this road be named after them,” added Revill.

Smith and Revill worked together to make “Felt Drive” happen. Revill reached out to Chris Condie, a Lehi City Councilman at the time, to see what needed to be done.

“I reached out to city councilman Chris Condie, to see if he could help and he came through like he always does,” said Revill.

Smith collaborated with Lehi City to secure final approval for the road name.

“Everyone at the city who worked on this agreed with the road name because they all knew the Felts and respected them. The process took time, but it happened without any opposition,” said Smith.

“In January, with the approval of the city and the developer, the street sign was installed and was officially named Felt Drive,” said Revill. “This is something the Felt family can always look back on and be proud of.”

“My hope is that this road will be a remembrance of the Felt family and a way for the community to become familiar with their legacy,” said Smith.