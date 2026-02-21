Utah County Clerk candidates profiled

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

As part of our commitment to keeping, the American Fork Citizen and Lehi Free Press invited candidates in contested Republican races appearing at the upcoming county convention to participate in a candidate profile by responding to the same three questions.

By asking identical questions, we aim to provide voters with a clear and consistent way to compare each candidate’s priorities, experience, and vision for our community. The profiles below include the responses we received by our publication deadline. Doug Courney did not provide a response prior to the print deadline.

Here are the questions candidates were asked:

Why are you running for public office?

What are your top priorities if elected?

What separates you from other candidates?

If any of these convention races advance to a primary election, we will provide additional coverage during the primary cycle, May through June. Contested races for the general election will be covered in the September through October period.

Corey Astill

My decision to run stems from widespread public concern about professionalism, operational competence, and transparency in the current Utah County Clerk’s office. Utah County needs steady, experienced leadership focused on the integrity of elections, execution, compliance, and service to all voters without injecting personal agendas or creating unnecessary barriers for voters.

Administering elections isn’t about politics – it’s about process. It requires attention to detail, respect for the law, and a commitment to serving every voter equally. My background is built around managing high-stakes responsibilities where mistakes aren’t acceptable, and that’s exactly the mindset this office requires.

I strongly believe that protecting access to the ballot is foundational, and that voters across the political spectrum deserve confidence that elections are conducted professionally and lawfully. I will focus on restoring trust through transparent operations, strong internal controls, clear communication with voters and elected officials, and professional management of the Clerk’s office.

I’ve spent my career fighting for efficient government and conservative values, and I’m committed to ensuring every voice is heard fairly and securely. As a former congressional advisor, businessman, and attorney, I’ve spent decades working to ensure government serves the people – not the other way around.

I understand the role of the County Clerk. It’s a process job—not a policy platform. I will relentlessly focus on rebuilding public trust eroded by recent controversies, enhancing voter access while maintaining robust security, and modernizing election processes. My experience, understanding, and commitment make me uniquely positioned to manage the Clerk’s responsibilities effectively.

I’ve been a Chief of Staff in the U.S. Senate, corporate Vice President, and worked with major companies and leaders at every level. Eileen and I currently run two clinics that provide health treatment to children with autism, giving us a meaningful way to give back to community and struggling families.

I’m driven to make a difference. Right now, we need a Clerk with experience to run the office effectively and commitment to rebuild trust.

Aaron Davidson

I ran for office to strengthen transparency in our elections processes and restore voter confidence. Voters should trust elections not merely because elected officials claim all is well, but because the evidence is clear and publicly accessible.

My top priorities are transparency and building election processes that demonstrate we are doing everything possible to keep voter rolls clean and up to date, ensure that only qualified voters cast a ballot, and count every one of those ballots accurately.

I am also committed to making the process of obtaining a marriage license or passport as convenient and pleasant as possible, treating every applicant as a real person rather than just a task to complete.

I have a background in creating database systems, and that experience has been invaluable in developing processes that bring greater transparency to county elections. I pushed the legislature to make the Cast Vote Record available to the public, and it is now posted on our website for voters to review. I also worked to end ranked‑choice voting and succeeded. In addition, my MBA in finance has helped me analyze and reduce the cost of running elections in Utah County.

I grew up mostly in Arizona and came to BYU, where I earned three degrees: a bachelor’s and master’s in accounting with an emphasis in information technology, and an MBA in finance. I began my career with Price Waterhouse in management consulting before starting my own database‑design company and later founding and selling several businesses. I now use that experience to serve the community as current Utah County Clerk.