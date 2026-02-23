LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

ALYSSA SODERQUIST

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Girls Swimming

POSITIONS: Stroke specialist, relay team member

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: At the 6A state meet, earned the silver medal in the 100-yard butterfly, claimed the bronze medal in the 100-yard backstroke, and with her teammates finished eighth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

WRITER’S COMMENTS: “Alyssa has been a highlight performer for the Pioneers throughout her prep career. Last season as a junior, she was the gold medalist in the 100-yard butterfly, was part of the silver-medal squad in the 200-yard medley relay, finished fourth in the 100-yard backstroke and helped her team claim sixth place in the 400-yard freestyle relay. As a sophomore, she earned a relay bronze and added top-eight points in her other three events as well.”

– Beky Beaton

