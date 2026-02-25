Pioneer boys play their way into the hoops Final 4

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The No. 13 Lehi High School boys basketball team (11-13) led bell to bell over No. 12 Farmington (13-12) and worked to a 67-59 victory in the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament on Wednesday (Feb. 25) at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center.

The Pioneers advance to the semifinals on Thursday (Feb. 26) at 7:20 p.m. They will play No. 1 Westlake (22-3), winners over No. 8 Lone Peak (15-11) 82-67 in the second quarterfinal.

Junior forward Tuk Howe had another outstanding game to lead the effort. He converted 12-of-14 (86%) from the field including three triples for 29 points plus six rebounds.

Despite sitting a quarter and a half in foul trouble, junior guard Ashton Shewell finished with 13 points including a pair of treys and a perfect 5-of-5 at the line plus four boards, two steals and two assists.

Senior guard Nate Rosenlof added 10 points with eight rebounds and four assists. Senior point guard Tillman Huish did a masterful job of managing the game throughout and contributed nine points, five boards, six assists, two steals and no turnovers.

Senior guard Trevor Anderson provided four points and five rebounds along with fulfilling his defensive assignments. Senior forward Isaac Smith, senior guard Griffin Reid and senior guard Decker Yeager all gave quality minutes off the bench.

The Pioneers jumped out quickly and led 21-12 after the first quarter and 34-24 at the break. The Phoenix made a run in every period after the first and managed to close the gap to just three points heading into the final stanza.

Lehi answered the bell every time, and the Pioneers closed out 17-12 down the stretch to wrap up the victory. A big key was consistent, tough defense throughout the contest.

Check back later for the full story and more photos.