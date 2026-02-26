Cinderella run ends for Pioneer boys in hoops semis

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The No. 13 Lehi High School boys basketball team played hard to the end, but the Pioneers fell to No. 1 Westlake (22-3) 60-52 in the semifinals of the 6A state tournament on Thursday (Feb. 26) at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center.

The Pioneers led after the first quarter, and they were within two points late in the second period, but the Thunder scored the last five points to take a 33-26 advantage to the locker room.

The lead got as big ass 11 points in the third quarter, but Lehi refused to go away. A Nate Rosenlof triple with 3:15 remaining got the deficit down to four points, but Westlake did enough down the stretch to come out with the win and advance to the title contest.

After being somewhat held in check by defensive focus in the first two tournament games, junior guard Ashton Shewell broke off the shackles tonight and posted a double-double of 24 points including three triples with 10 rebounds plus two steals and a block.

Senior point guard Tillman Huish added another strong floor game with seven points, six boards, five assists and two steals. Senior guard Trevor Anderson contributed 10 points with his customary tough defense.

Advertisement

The Pioneers end their season at 11-14 overall. Check back later for the full story and more photos.