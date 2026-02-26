Skyridge Theater brings to life “Water for Elephants,” a dazzling circus spectacle

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Have you ever wanted to get on another train destined for anywhere? Skyridge Theater’s production of “Water for Elephants” is a story beautifully told about young Jacob Jankowski’s desperate escape from a tragic past and his embrace of an uncertain, wandering life with a circus. The musical captures the urgency of running away, the thrill of freedom, and the choice to “choose the ride.”

Directed by John Brown, “Water for Elephants” is based on the 2006 novel by Sara Gruen with music and lyrics by PigPen Theater Co. Brown’s creative vision has empowered the talented cast of Skyridge Theater to take risks and explore unique interpretations of their roles. Effective choreography and blocking, paired with an immersive set design, create a powerful visual narrative that conveys deep emotion. The audience will be spellbound by the artistry behind the on-stage elephant.

“Water for Elephants suggests that belonging does not simply happen; it is built. It is built through shared burdens, shared risk, shared laughter, and shared courage. It is built, not through ease or a perfect environment, but through connection with those around you,” said Brown. Dress rehearsal for Water for Elephants.

The production features a stellar cast of student performers who bring the powerful story of belonging and resilience to life. Leading the cast is Noan Brown playing Mr. Jankowski, Zachary Fuller as Jacob, Annabelle Tayler as Marlena, and Michael Jowett as August.

“This show is such an amazing story; it follows the character of Jacob Jankowski’s life told in the past tense,” said Fuller. “What I love about my character is that the audience can relate to Jacob as many also have experienced hard things or have made difficult decisions or maybe even have run away from tough things before.”

Noah Brown said, “I am playing the older version of Jacob. Playing this role has been such an amazing opportunity for me; I have learned a lot about myself through this character. This is such a wonderful story, and I am so excited for my part in sharing it.”

The circus world is further enriched by standout performances from Natalie Aldrich as Camel, Piper Marchant as Vera, Claire Allen as Barbara, Jackson Perkins as Wade, Gwenyth Wilkins as Sue, and Holly Etringer as Wallis.

“This show is about choosing the less traveled path in life and how that choice can be the most beneficial and rewarding,” said Aldrich. “I think this show is a really sweet story and it’s message of choosing the harder life is important.”

The featured performers and a highly skilled ensemble work together to masterfully capture both the visual grandeur and emotional core of the story.

“The audience can look forward to the amazing musical numbers and the choreography, too,” said Noah Brown.

Take the train “destined” to the dazzling production at Skyridge High School. “Water for Elephants” runs Feb. 26- March 3 on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Feb. 28. Tickets can be purchased at https://skyridgetheatre.com/.