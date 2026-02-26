Utah County Commissioner Seats A and B candidates profiled

STAFF WRITER | Lehi Free Press

As part of our commitment to keeping voters informed, the Lehi Free Press invited candidates in contested Republican races appearing at the upcoming county convention to participate in a candidate profile by responding to the same three questions.

By asking identical questions, we aim to provide voters with a clear and consistent way to compare each candidate’s priorities, experience, and vision for our community. The profiles below include the responses we received by our publication deadline.

Here are the questions candidates were asked:

Why are you running for public office?

What are your top priorities if elected?

What separates you from other candidates?

If any of these convention races advance to a primary election, the Lehi Free Press will provide additional coverage during the primary cycle, May through June. Contested races for the general election will be covered in the September through October period.

For Seat A, Nate Helper and Renee Tribe did not provide a response prior to the print deadline.

For Seat B, Carolina Herrin, David Spencer, Tom Westmoreland, Truman Van Cott and William Brimley did not provide a response prior to the print deadline. Brian Voeks withdrew his candidacy.

CANDIDATE PROFILES SEAT A

Brent Bowles

I am running to bring fiscal responsibility back to Utah County government.

Commissioner salaries have increased from $111,000 in 2019 to $168,000 in 2025. During 2024–2025, more than twenty new staff members were added, along with the hiring of a County Administrator — creating another layer of bureaucracy between citizens and elected officials.

Instead of identifying areas to reduce spending, the county has increased taxes. Meanwhile, as cities expand their boundaries and county jurisdiction shrinks, county staffing continues to grow. When I asked why, I received no clear answer.

Utah County is also experiencing rapid growth, including increased high-density housing, without adequate infrastructure in place — including water, roads, utilities, and emergency services.

I propose a five-member, part-time commission. Salaries would be reduced to $60,000 per year, with representation from the North, South, East, West, and one at-large commissioner. This change would generate immediate savings of approximately $250,000 per year.

I am not running for a paycheck. I am running to restore the principle of public service.

During my nine years as a Homeowners Association President, I helped move our finances from long-standing debt to a stable position without increasing dues. I have volunteered countless hours in the community, worked with local officials, and followed a strict budget grounded in fiscal responsibility.

I retired after 23 years in firefighting and have operated my own independent anesthesia practice for 18 years. Having worked in both the public and private sectors, I understand the responsibilities and challenges of each.

My wife, Cindy, and I have lived in Utah County for 30 years. It has been a wonderful place to raise our children. As farmland continues to be sold and high-density housing expands, I believe we risk losing the family-centered lifestyle that has long defined Utah County. This deeply concerns me and is another reason I am running for County Commissioner.

Larry Evans

Having been raised in Utah County, I deeply appreciate the quality of life established here and am committed to ensuring our way of life continues for generations. Utah County faces important social issues that require thoughtful attention and a clear plan of action. My decision to run for public office stems from a desire to bring my perspective and unique experiences to address these challenges. My priorities include making the Commissioner’s office more accessible and responsive to residents, ensuring efficient and economical county operations, working collaboratively with city leaders for controlled growth, and introducing fresh ideas to county government. I believe that by listening to the community and fostering open communication, we can build a stronger, more vibrant Utah County. My goal is to serve with integrity, transparency, and dedication, always putting the needs of our citizens first and striving to preserve the values that make Utah County special.

With 40 years in Law Enforcement, I’ve developed skills in conflict resolution, problem solving, and crisis intervention. As Regional Administrator for Adult Probation and Parole, I supervised offices in Utah, Wasatch, Juab, and Millard counties, gaining experience in managing budgets, resolving personnel issues, and building partnerships with allied agencies. I am adept at effective interpersonal communication and leadership. Currently, I serve on the Utah State Retirement Board and have taught at Utah Valley University for 12 years as an Adjunct Professor. These roles have prepared me to address complex challenges and work collaboratively for Utah County residents.

Raising my family in Utah County has been a joy. I love hiking, running marathons, music, and travel. Patriotism and service are central to my life. Watching my grandchildren thrive here inspires me to give back and help ensure a vibrant, supportive community for future generations. My candidacy is an offer of service to the residents of Utah County, not a job application for a political career—I am committed to serving our community with integrity and dedication.

Christopher Forbush

I’m running for County Commission Seat A because I believe the county has a clear opportunity to hit the brakes on tax increases and improve administrative responsibility and efficiency, and I’m here for it. In recent years, the outgoing commissioner of this seat made significant budgetary missteps: (1) commissioner salaries rose 43%, from $119,000 to a staggering $170,000 annually in less than 5 years. (2) Commission-related positions exploded from 6 to 23, many unnecessary, costing taxpayers additional hundreds of thousands. (3) Failure to join the county to the Indigent Aggravated Murder Defense Fund, leaving taxpayers responsible for millions in capital case costs like the Charlie Kirk murder case. Meanwhile the commission tapped taxpayers – imposed a 48% tax increase for 2025, still here in 2026. I see opportunities to cut costs (priorities: lower commissioner salaries, eliminate commission-related staff positions) and allocate resources more efficiently to better benefit our county community.

I am currently the Vice Chair of the Utah County Board of Adjustment. I’ve served on this board in a quasi-judicial capacity for 4 years since being appointed. More importantly, I’m an attorney that has made a career of conducting corporate investigations, including at Amazon, and litigating cases involving breach of fiduciary duty, breach of trust, and breach of contract. The county commission needs another commissioner that can look at the county budget with meaningful scrutiny and will seek to maximize the taxpayer benefit from every tax dollar. I will do that.

I was born in Payson to a police officer dad and a musician mom. I served an LDS mission to Brazil. I enjoyed 8 years at BYU where I earned my law degree in 2015. During undergrad I owned a fitness company that I exited to pursue law school. I met my wife soon after law school. We have two children. Beyond the law, I was a professor of golf at UVU for 2 years.

Taylor Fox

I chose to run for Utah County Commissioner because I believe in a government that prioritizes transparency, fiscal responsibility, and the well-being of families over bureaucracy. I recognize that many residents feel disconnected from decision-making processes, and I am committed to bridging that gap to restore trust in our county’s management of resources. My top priorities include: (1) ensuring responsible budgeting and sustainable financial practices, (2) fostering transparency and enhancing public access to county decisions, (3) promoting strategic growth and infrastructure development that safeguards our quality of life, and (4) implementing policies that prioritize families and support local businesses. As Utah County continues to grow, we need thoughtful leadership that plans wisely while also being accountable to taxpayers.

My unique blend of private-sector experience and public-facing communication equips me with a distinct advantage. As a program manager at BYU and an entrepreneur, I am adept at managing projects, budgets, and stakeholder relationships. I approach challenges with a problem-solving mindset, focusing on efficiency and tangible solutions. My hands-on experience collaborating with students, customers, and community members has enhanced my ability to listen, communicate effectively, and ensure follow-through—skills essential for successful county leadership.

My name is Taylor Fox. I am a husband, father of three, small-business owner, true-blooded Utahn, and American. I care deeply about responsible government and the long-term strength of Utah County. I am running to bring practical problem-solving, transparency, and a family-focused perspective to county leadership.

Michelle Kafusi

This race isn’t about a title; it’s about putting my commitment and experience to work providing steady, principled, and reasonable leadership on the Utah County Commission. I’m running because this is home – where I’ve raised my family, worshiped with neighbors, and learned the value of caring for one another.

Government should live within its means, respect local control, and make decisions the way families do – with a limited budget, common sense, honesty, and an eye toward the future. My years as Mayor of Provo taught me that real leadership means bringing people together to solve problems, while staying true to conservative principles.

Utah County is special because of hardworking, faith-filled families who serve without hesitation. I’m running to be a steady conservative voice for them: supporting law enforcement, strengthening our economy, protecting natural resources, and planning responsibly for growth to preserve our way of life for future generations.

I bring proven executive leadership. Having served two terms as the mayor of Utah County’s largest city, I have significant experience – Running efficient government, Managing long-term investments, Leading multiple departments, Dealing with public safety issues, Understanding and coordinating transportation needs, and Making the tough decisions necessary to balance complex budgets. I believe deeply in small, efficient government, strong public safety, and well-managed growth that strengthens, not strains, our communities. Putting these values into practice is much more difficult than just talking about them. Utah County doesn’t need on-the-job training. It needs steady, experienced leadership from day one.

I was raised in Provo by a single mother who worked graveyard shift to put food on the table. We didn’t look to government to solve problems – we worked harder. These principles were deeply woven into my character – dignity comes from effort, freedom requires responsibility, and strong families – not big government – are the backbone of a strong community.

I’ve been married for 38 years and have five children and seven grandchildren.

Richard Smith

Our county’s tax system is not operating as efficiently as it should, largely because of communication failures between tax entities. The county is responsible for valuing property, setting tax rates for all taxing entities, and collecting and distributing those taxes. When communication breaks down—whether between county departments or between the county and our taxing entities—the entire process suffers.



Delays in receiving critical information from municipalities have directly affected our ability to perform our duties effectively. These are not minor inconveniences; they are systemic issues that cost time, reduce efficiency, and ultimately impact taxpayers.

I am running for County Commissioner to fix this. My priority is to establish clear, consistent communication standards among all taxing entities, so the system functions smoothly, efficiently, and in the best interest of the public.



I have experience working within the county government system, where I have heard firsthand the concerns of taxpayers regarding the burden of rising taxes and uncertainty about the future. Through this work, I have developed a strong understanding of how our local government operates, including both the strengths of our departments and the challenges they face. This direct, practical insight gives me a unique advantage in identifying opportunities for meaningful, efficient improvements that can increase productivity and better serve our constituents.

My wife and I are both from Utah, and we met while attending Utah State University. For the past four years, we and our five children have proudly called Spanish Fork home. We value being part of this community—building relationships, serving others, and contributing where we can. As a family, we spend much of our time outdoors, camping, hiking, and enjoying the natural beauty and local parks throughout our county.

CANDIDATE PROFILES SEAT B

Rod Mann



I’m running for Utah County Commissioner because I believe our county deserves experienced, steady leadership that puts taxpayers first and keeps government accountable to the people it serves. As the current Utah County Auditor, I’ve had a front-row seat to how county government works, where it works well, and where it needs improvement. This role has reinforced my conviction that transparency, fiscal discipline, and clear communication are essential. County government should be efficient, honest, and always respectful of the trust residents place in it.

Utah County is growing rapidly, and with that growth comes responsibility. I’m a leader who will ask tough questions, protect taxpayers, and plan carefully for the future without losing sight of what makes our communities great. I will apply my experience, commitment to transparency, and passion for public service to help guide Utah County forward responsibly, keeping our residents at the center of every decision

Before serving as Auditor, I had the honor of serving my community as both a city council member and mayor. Those experiences taught me the value of local decision making and the importance of collaboration between cities and the county. I understand the challenges our cities face, from growth and infrastructure to public safety and budgeting. I know that county leadership must work as a partner, not an obstacle. My goal as Commissioner is to bring practical, solutions-oriented leadership to the county and ensure the county delivers essential services effectively while keeping residents informed.

My wife, Suzanne, and I met in Utah County over 45 years ago and have lived here for the last 23 years. We have four children and fifteen grandchildren whom we adore. We both love to serve; it is part of our family’s DNA. I worked in technology for 30 years. I love data and sharing information with my constituents whether in person or via posts (see bit.ly/BlogHighland and bit.ly/BlogUCA).

Isaac Paxman

I come from a long line of people who believed in serving their community; that legacy drives me to make a meaningful impact wherever I can. We are at a pivotal moment. As the state’s fastest-growing county, we have the foundation to become the best‑run county in the nation, but that requires experienced commissioners who seize opportunities while staying true to limited government and strong family values.

We need commissioners who can step in immediately with expertise to navigate complex county issues. Working for the largest city in the county over the last eight years, I forged connections with community leaders at the local, county, and state level. And I gained the executive leadership experience necessary to preserve our heritage while preparing wisely for the future.

My priorities include:

Public Safety Protecting our Water/Agricultural Strength Wise Investment in Transportation

I bring broad experience, from representing the United States in the Department of Justice to serving eight years as Provo’s Deputy Mayor, as a business owner, and working in the Utah Attorney General’s Office. I’ve been tested and prepared to serve as commissioner, having handled many of the same issues in Provo—public safety, transportation, overseeing department directors, and helping lead a Utah County task force recognized nationally for excellence. I’ve built a reputation for effectively managing both projects and people. This experience, both broad and specific, gives me a solid foundation to serve the people of Utah County.

I’m proud of my heritage. My great‑grandmother, Achsa Eggertson Paxman, served in the Utah Legislature, and my grandmother served on the local school board. Much of my ancestors’ service came without titles, yet they made a lasting impact on their communities. Their example inspires me to do the same. With generations of family ties throughout this great county, I’ll work hard to keep Utah County a strong home for families, taxpayers, and our shared values.