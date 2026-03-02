Lehi boys soccer starts season with new coach

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys soccer program started the spring season last week in the hands of a new head coach, Tyson Lawrence. He was originally hired in the fall of 2024 but had to delay taking up his appointment because of a serious health issue involving a family member.

The Lehi girls head coach, Jonas Hartmann, stepped in on an interim basis to skipper the program last spring. The team made significant progress under his leadership, and Lawrence expects to build on that success this year.

“We are pleased to welcome an individual with Coach Lawrence’s qualifications and experience to our coaching staff,” said Athletic Director Quincy Lewis. “We look forward to watching him assist our players in their personal development on and off the field.”

Lawrence played nine years of premier-level soccer growing up and this is his 15th year coaching teams at that level of competition for several club systems. He holds a National “C” Coaching License and currently manages a 2011 boys team that also competes in the Elite Academy National League.

He began his high school coaching career at Lehi in 2014 as an assistant under Coach Jerry Preisdendorf. Preisendorf moved to Skyridge when the schools split in 2016 and Lawrence went with him. He remained on the staff there until he accepted the job at Lehi.

Advertisement

“Jerry has been an amazing mentor and friend,” Lawrence said. “I am not looking forward to facing off against him this year. However, I am excited to be back at where it all started for me. I am highly invested in Lehi High School.”

As an assistant coach, his teams have reached the later stages of the state tournament six times, including two appearances in the title match. “Losing twice in the state finals has been heartbreaking and I’m still chasing that first state championship win,” he said.

Lawrence studied computer science at the University of Utah and is currently employed at a Utah-based international software company. He and his wife Anna are the parents of five children.