Spring sports underway, local teams get preseason nods

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Although the state basketball tournaments were still going on, tryouts for spring sports took place last week and the first contests are being played this week.

The spring season is the busiest part of the sports year at our local high schools, which field teams in 10 sports where state trophies are awarded. This promises to be an exciting season for the Falcons and the Pioneers as multiple teams from each school were ranked in the 6A preseason coaches polls.

Since weather in this area tends to be somewhat unfavorable for outdoor sports in early March, many of our local teams travel to southern Utah and elsewhere for tournaments to get their seasons started. This year is no exception. The baseball, soccer and lacrosse teams are all out of town this week.

Here’s a sport-by-sport look at some of what’s ahead this spring:

BASEBALL

Lehi was listed at No. 3 in the preseason poll. The Pioneers had an uneven regular season last year dealing with some injuries and were seeded No. 10 entering the playoffs, but the Pioneers rolled into the championship series after beating the No. 7, No. 2, No. 11 and No. 3 seeds to get there. American Fork won the title, and the Cavemen return as the top pick this year. Both teams lost some outstanding seniors, but these programs just reload every year, and both return some key underclassmen as well.

SOFTBALL

Lehi came in at No. 5 in the preseason poll and that’s not surprising. The Pioneers return three of their four All-State players from last season, including their dominant starting pitcher and top hitter, along with most of the other players in the regular varsity rotation. They reached the semifinals last year but lost to the eventual champion.

BOYS SOCCER

Skyridge got the No. 2 spot in the preseason poll, sandwiched between Region 3 foes No. 1 Lone Peak and No. 3 American Fork, which suggests a lively battle this year for league supremacy. The Falcons were 14-6 last year but reached the tournament semifinals, where they fell by a single goal to the Cavemen, the eventual state champion. American Fork had a senior-heavy squad last season and Skyridge had some graduation losses as well, so it will be interesting to see which program comes out ahead in the reloading.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lehi was picked No. 4 in the preseason poll, right behind fellow Region 3 programs Lone Peak at No. 2 and Corner Canyon at No. 3. The Pioneers finished third in the state tournament last year after having to win a first-round game the season before just to get into the tournament field. Lehi graduated a bunch of seniors but their All-State hitter and setter both return.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Skyridge garnered the No. 2 slot in the preseason poll right behind No. 1 Mountain Ridge. The teams both had 17-4 records last season, but the Sentinels eliminated the Falcons from the playoffs in the semifinals. Mountain Ridge graduated a dozen seniors while nearly the entire Skyridge squad returns, setting up an intriguing competition this time around.

BOYS LACROSSE

Skyridge debuted at No. 2 in the preseason poll, right behind No. 1 Corner Canyon. The teams had identical 19-1 records last year and both were region champions, but the Falcons suffered their only loss of the season in the semifinals while the Chargers went on to win the 6A title. Now both programs are in Region 3, so the battle for league supremacy promises to be intense. Skyridge graduated a goalkeeper but otherwise has nearly its entire squad back for another run.

BOYS and GIRLS TRACK

Neither school’s program returns any top medalists from last year’s state squads, but there were some underclassmen up-and-comers who placed for each of the four teams, and they should provide a solid core to build around for this year’s competition.

BOYS TENNIS

Skyridge’s gold-medal duo and First Singles silver medalist from last season have graduated, but the Falcons finished a strong third at the state meet last year and return several other varsity performers

GIRLS GOLF

The entire Falcon state team returns except for their top state placer. Lehi’s lead golfer also graduated, but three other state players are back.

ESPORTS

In a related note, this school year has included the inaugural season for Esports in the high schools as an activity under the umbrella of the Utah High School Activities Association. Competitions started in January and will conclude at a state tournament on April 11.

There are three popular games in which school teams compete. Lehi is not participating this year but here’s how the Skyridge entrants are doing as of Monday (Mar. 2):

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (4-person teams): The Falcon squad is No. 6 with a record of 4-2 in matches, 8-4 in games.

Rocket League (3-person teams): The Falcons have two teams participating and they are currently ranked No. 10 and No. 14. Both have a 1-5 match record and a 3-15 mark in games.

Smash Ultimate (3-person teams): There are three squads competing for the Falcons in this category. The top group is 4-2 in matches, 18-9 in series and 35-22 in games and stands at No. 6. The JV2 team is at No. 21 with 3-3, 12-12, 24-25 results. The JV squad is No. 27 with posted marks of 2-4, 11-14, 21-32.