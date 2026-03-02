State Legislative House 52 candidates profiled

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press



The Lehi Free Press invited candidates in contested Republican races appearing at the upcoming county convention to participate in a candidate profile by responding to the same three questions.



By asking identical questions, we aim to provide voters with a clear and consistent way to compare each candidate’s priorities, experience, and vision for our community.



Here are the questions candidates were asked:



Why are you running for public office?

What are your top priorities if elected?

What separates you from other candidates?



If any of these convention races advance to a primary election, we will provide additional coverage during the primary cycle, May through June. Contested races for the general election will be covered in the September through October period.



Charlie Tautuaa

I’m running for office because this community isn’t just where I live – it’s home. My family, friends, and neighbors are here, and I care deeply about the future we’re building together. After many conversations about the challenges we face, I realized I didn’t just want to talk about solutions – I wanted to help lead them.



My top priorities reflect what I consistently hear from residents. First, responsible and transparent use of taxpayer dollars; our citizens deserve to know their hard-earned money is being managed wisely. Second, affordable cost of living; works best when it’s practical, local, and solution focused. Third, keeping our community safe and supporting the services that protect our families and neighborhoods.



Most importantly, I want to be accessible and accountable. Leadership should listen, show up, and put people first.



My service in the military and career in law enforcement have shaped who I am and how I lead. In the military, I learned discipline, teamwork, and the importance of putting service above self. In law enforcement, I worked directly with families during some of their most difficult moments, giving me firsthand insight into public safety concerns, community trust, and accountability. These roles required sound judgment, calm decision-making under pressure, and a commitment to fairness. Combined with broader professional experiences, I understand responsibility, transparency, and results. These experiences give me practical leadership skills that set me apart.



I’m not someone who simply talks about the struggles of others and tries to relate from a distance. I walk alongside the people; become part of the conversations and the challenge, before forming judgement. My service in the military and in law enforcement reinforced that leadership starts with listening and understanding. Those experiences taught me that you can’t make good decisions for people unless you truly understand what they’re facing. That mindset guides how I serve and lead.



Cory Maloy



Representative Cory Maloy first ran for the Utah House to protect the conservative values that keep Utah strong and to ensure government remains accountable to the people it serves. As Northwest Utah County has grown, he has focused on solutions that help families and communities thrive. His top priorities include improving transportation infrastructure, supporting economic growth, strengthening Utah’s pro-business environment by cutting bureaucratic red tape, and protecting individual liberties and constitutional rights. He is committed to limited government, fiscal responsibility, and preserving local control so decisions are made closest to the families and communities they affect.



Representative Maloy has a proven legislative record of fighting for conservative values and delivering results. He has been a leading voice at the Utah State Legislature, standing up for second amendment rights and fighting against policies that threaten Utah values. As a small business owner, Representative Maloy brings private-sector experience and understands firsthand the challenges facing employers and workers. His experience at the legislature combined with strong relationships at the local, state, and federal level gives him the ability to deliver real results for District 52.

Representative Maloy earned an associate degree in business from Ricks College and a bachelor’s degree in communications from BYU. With more than 25 years of experience as a public relations strategist, he founded Maloy PR, based in Lehi. He and his wife, Linda, have built their lives in the community, where they have three children, three grandchildren, and one great grandson.