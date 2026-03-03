Ownership changes for grocery portion of Lehi’s Pioneer Market

Donna Barnes | Lehi Free Press

Cecil Shern, who currently owns and operates both the grocery and pharmacy sections of Pioneer Market, has sold the grocery portion of the legacy business on Main Street. The new owner is Jake Gaskin, current owner of South End Market in Provo. Gaskin, with his brother, Trevor, and father, Jerry, collectively have over 75 years in the grocery business. “This is a family venture,” said Jake.

Gaskin, who lives in Lehi, said, “About a year ago I walked into Pioneer Market and was very impressed with the new building but was curious why there weren’t more customers.” As he surveyed the grocery section, he became aware that some of the prices were somewhat higher than in his market. Gaskin loved the beautiful, newly remodeled store. He contacted Shern and they have been engaged in a possible “forever” partnership for almost a year. “I want to lower all prices in the entire store to be more competitive,” said Gaskin. He joked, “I would rather have three nickels than two dimes. I am very acquainted with volume-based sales, and I want customers to have fuller carts for less money.”

Gaskin and Shern both agreed this partnership and collaboration will be best for everyone. “We can create a great synergy for our grocery and pharmacy customers,” said Shern, who will continue to own and operate the pharmacy.

Gaskin took over ownership and management of the grocery operation on Monday, March 2, 2026.

“I am excited for this opportunity.” said Gaskin. “My kids and family will work in the store. We love Lehi and are anxious to provide a remarkable grocery shopping experience for the citizens of this community.”