OPINION: Meals on Wheels asks for support in March

In Utah County, when a neighbor needs help, we choose to step in and support them. That spirit of looking out for one another is what makes March for Meals so meaningful. It is an opportunity to continue that tradition of care, connection, and community.

This month, March for Meals shines a spotlight on the essential work of Meals on Wheels Summit, Utah & Wasatch, which delivers thousands of nutritious meals and friendly visits to older adults who are isolated and homebound. The program is more than a meal–it delivers dignity and human connection to our senior neighbors.

Right now, more than 300 seniors in our community are waiting for services. These are neighbors who need consistent meals and regular human contact in order to remain healthy and independent at home. No one should have to wait for something so basic and so essential.

March for Meals is a chance for all of us to step up. Here is how:

• Volunteer to deliver meals.

• Join us at one of the many fundraising nights and round-up campaigns throughout the month at local restaurants and grocery stores.

• Make a donation.

Every donation made during March will be matched dollar for dollar up to $100,000, doubling the impact and making good go further.

Caring for older adults belongs to all of us. If we truly believe in taking care of our own, now is the time to act. Visit mowsuw.org/march-more-meals to get involved.

The Board of Directors

Meals on Wheels Summit, Utah & Wasatch