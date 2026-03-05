Local doctor does the impossible: Innovation in Healthcare

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press



Preventive healthcare should be simple. That’s how local entrepreneur and dermatologist Dr. Cherly Lee Eberting feels about healthcare in the United States.



“Western medicine is very reactive,” said Eberting. “It takes 10 years to make a heart attack. But with the tools we have now, we can qualify those patterns and give patients a plan that prevents it years before symptoms start.”



Eberting’s journey to changing the way the world looks at medicine started in Algeria while she was working with a little boy diagnosed with Job Syndrome, a form of extreme eczema. For five years, Eberting researched how to create a medication that would heal and protect the skin barrier. In 2014, Eberting launched her own skin care line, CLMD, specializing in sensitive skin care, including acne, eczema, and perioral dermatitis, to name a few.



“This was my first launch of healthcare over the internet,” said Eberting, who lives in Alpine. “I started with a mommy blogger, and the brand grew from there, completely online.”



After seeing the success of online healthcare, Eberting took her knowledge and built a software service for doctors called Azova. This platform allowed doctors to connect with one another, access patient records, and communicate directly with patients’ pharmacies.



“This idea came because I knew patients were tired of seeing one doctor after another and not getting the answers they wanted,” said Eberting. “Patients wanted answers to the root cause of their problems, and they were fed up with the current system.”



Azova quickly grew and evolved, becoming a platform where not only physicians connected with each other, but patients could connect with their healthcare providers.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing healthcare to embrace online care.

“Azova already had the labs to support virtual healthcare, so we were one step ahead of everyone else. We started manufacturing at-home COVID-19 tests and selling them through Costco and Walmart,” said Eberting. “We had kits in 11 countries and had a contract for the entire state of Hawaii.” During the pandemic, Ebertings’ company manufactured 30 million COVID-19 test kits.



During the pandemoic, Azova made $174 million dollars in revenue by creating and distributing at-home testing products that were safe, cost-effective, and accurate.



“We knew we were onto something, so we took $22 million and reinvested it into Azova, creating a whole health prevention path for patients at home,” said Eberting. “Patients were excited about using virtual healthcare.”



Eberting’s original goal was to create a healthcare system that helped patients identify the root cause of their diagnoses and a prevention platform that allowed patients to work with their providers to develop a plan. Azova is doing it.



“Azova is the largest at-home testing company in the USA,” said Eberting. “Our goal is to create the best root health care system in the world. There isn’t a single age at which people should start participating in prevention. Everyone should start now.”



Azova’s products test for biomarkers that help providers create a plan for you based on your results.



“Cardiovascular disease is something that we can target before a patient has symptoms,” said Eberting. “Colon cancer is one of the leading causes of death in our young people. Our system is saving two-times as many lives as traditional tests. The reason is simple: the best prevention screening is the one people are willing to take. More people are willing to take prevention tests at home than they are in a doctor’s office, and prevention saves lives.”



Azova has more than one million patients and 2,000 providers on its platform. Those health care providers include a variety of specialists who assist patients with primary care, urgent care for both adults and pediatrics, behavioral health, dermatology, sleep care, functional medicine and health coaching. It is a one-stop platform for non-acute healthcare.

“We know that 60 percent of Americans have a chronic condition,” said Eberting. “We also can treat many of those.”



Eberting’s skincare line is available at clmd.com. Azova is accepted by some insurance plans and offers self-pay pricing for anyone ready to take control of their health. You can find more information at azova.com. Azova is also available for company-managed healthcare plans.

Eberting continues to practice dermatology in Utah County. She has four children and hikes every day with her dog, all while balancing her businesses and her medical ractice.



“I know this is my calling,” said Eberting. “Innovating in healthcare is hard, really hard. But I have to keep going. Spiritually, it’s what I have to do.”