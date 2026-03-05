Special Olympic teams bring home gold and bronze medals

Donna Barnes | Lehi Free Press

Since 2012, the Lehi City Legacy Center and Lehi High School have hosted the adaptive basketball teams. But since the construction of the Curtis Center two years ago, the players have had their own dedicated space.

The Curtis Center, a beautiful, multi-use facility built in Lehi, has provided many youth and adults opportunities to compete in adaptive basketball. The players have thrived as they have competed in tournaments over the years. Michelle Holbrook, Founder and President of “Just For Kids,” an organization that provides programs for those with disabilities, reported that in 2014, one of their teams represented Lehi at the national Special Olympics in New Jersey. Recently, a Special Olympic Area Tournament was held in Nephi. Three teams competed and brought home three medals: one bronze and two gold.

The Lehi Tigers, coached by Neal Colledge and Scott Thayn, brought home a Division 4 bronze medal. The Lehi Cougars, coached by Dave and Jessica Wilkey and Trulan Preece, won a gold medal in Division 3. The Lehi Pioneers, coached by Gary Cooper and Gary Carlton, were also gold medalists for their division, Division 6.

Colledge shared his thoughts about working with his bronze medalist team. “It is truly a privilege to work with these young men and young women. I never see any negativity. They all try their best to do what we suggest, even though their physical capabilities might not allow them to. When a basket is made, the whole team is excited. They are always polite and try to help each other. It really makes me happy to see them succeed.”

Dave Wilkey said, “I love to see them play as a team. They want each other to have fun and score points. One of the biggest challenges is the wide range of talent and skills. We’re constantly adapting practice to make it valuable for each athlete. Lastly, as a coach it brings me more joy than just about anything else. I love to see them have fun and love to learn from them. They have so much to teach us.”

“Over the years, I have watched these athletes change on and off the hardwoods,” said Carlton of the Pioneers team. He continued, “These athletes build vital skills, language, physical coordination and teamwork. Physical development increases, hand-eye coordination, agility and overall fitness. So many of the skills that we take for granted are not very easy for our players. I marvel at their determination to change their skill level and be better than they have ever been.”

He continued by commenting on the support that is shown not only by the coaches, but also by their families and friends. He sees the rewards that come as their hard work brings success.

Carlton described an area tournament where the young athletes played. They were rewarded with a great time to play with others from around the state of Utah. They played their hearts out, and two of the three teams qualified for the state playoffs coming up later this month.

“It’s been one of the greatest learning experiences that I have ever had,” Carlton shared. “I am humbled and marvel at the families that deal with disabilities on a daily basis. If we can lighten the load for even just a minute, it is our privilege to do so. Coaching these players has been one of the greatest learning experiences I have ever had.”